Arenaways and Turnit partnership to enhance local rail services in Italy

Arenaways, a trailblazer in the liberalisation of passenger rail services in Italy, and Turnit, a pioneer in advanced travel technology solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of local rail connections in Italy, beginning with the Piedmont region.

This collaboration is set to make a significant impact on the Italian rail travel landscape by reopening two long-dormant rail lines. The project will restore crucial transportation links, stimulating local economies and enhancing regional connectivity. By integrating Turnit’s advanced sales and distribution solution, Turnit Ride, Arenaways will provide a modern, efficient and user-friendly travel experience. The new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform includes ticket office tools, a white-label booking engine and an on-board app, all designed to ensure a seamless and straightforward travel experience, underscoring both companies’ commitment to passenger satisfaction.

“We are an Italian private operator with an ambitious mission to redefine the train travel experience by also approaching the local connections with criteria of innovation and quality. We were looking for a partner who shared our traveller-centric approach, able to pay the same attention to details that we put into building our service,” said Matteo Arena, CEO of Arenaways.

The project involves the reactivation of two regional service lines in Piedmont, encompassing 16 stations that have been closed to passenger traffic since 2012. Reviving these routes is crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and accessibility. Improved rail services offer a sustainable transportation alternative, reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions, and making travel more accessible to a wider population. Starting in January 2025, these new routes will provide essential transportation services to local communities and tourists alike.

Arenaways and Turnit aim to set a new standard for rail travel in Italy by combining Arenaways’ dedication to service excellence with Turnit’s technological expertise. Together, they seek to offer an improved travel experience for passengers across the region.