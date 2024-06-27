Intermodal transport innovations unveiled at “Truck2Rail” event in Luxembourg

Posted: 27 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Companies gather to showcase new technologies enabling the seamless integration of non-craneable truck trailers into eco-friendly rail transport networks at the Bettembourg-Dudelange multimodal platform.

Four companies in the intermodal transport sector gathered at the “Truck2Rail” event in Bettembourg-Dudelange, Luxembourg, to showcase innovations for transporting non-craneable truck trailers by rail. The event, hosted by TIP Group, CFL terminals, TX Logistik and Ermewa, aimed to facilitate the integration of rail transport into logistics chains, promoting environmental sustainability.

The initiative responds to increasing interest among European shippers to adopt rail for long-distance transport while utilising road for shorter hauls. Currently, a significant majority of truck trailers in Europe are not craneable, limiting their transport options predominantly to roads. At the Bettembourg-Dudelange multimodal platform operated by CFL terminals, TX Logistik demonstrated its NIKRASA off-road platform technology, designed to simplify the transfer of non-craneable trailers onto standard rail wagons. This method involves loading the trailer onto a platform and then onto a specialised rail pocket wagon, enabling seamless integration into rail transport networks.

The Truck2Rail event attracted numerous transport companies keen on exploring rail as a viable alternative in their logistics strategies. TX Logistik’s NIKRASA platform, highlighted during the event, garnered attention for its efficiency in facilitating quick and straightforward loading of trailers onto rail wagons without requiring significant fleet modifications.

Cyrille Guyon, Deputy Managing Director of Ermewa, said: “Rail transport is active climate protection. With Truck2Rail we want to promote the sustainable design of transport chains through innovative solutions. Bringing non-craneable truck trailers onto the railways makes a tangible contribution to reducing CO2 emissions from freight transport and driving forward the European Green Deal.”

Rogier Laan, VP Sales & Marketing at TIP Group, said: “If you want to switch from road to rail for the main run in your transport chain, you don’t necessarily have to switch in the trailer park. The new platform solutions enable straightforward combined transport at any terminal. For us processes and equipment remain the same, but the impact on our customers and the environment is significant.”

Christoph Dörre, Manager NIKRASA from TX Logistik, said: “With NIKRASA we have developed an easy solution for non-craneable trailers: Within only two minutes they are loaded from road to rail. Thus, we are enabling customers to cover the main part of transport by rail, the most economical and environmentally friendly way, without additional investment or technical adaptations. Offering great potential for the urgently needed modal shift, with great impact for nature.”