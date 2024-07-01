DMRC Phase 4 expansion progressing rapidly despite challenges

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is making significant progress in its Phase 4 expansion, with over 50% of work completed on three priority corridors, aiming for completion by 2026.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it is is making significant strides in its Phase 4 expansion project, aiming to open all three priority corridors- covering a total of 65km – by 2026. Initiated in December 2019, the project faced substantial delays between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties in obtaining tree-cutting permissions.

Over the past one and a half to two years, DMRC has been working diligently to make up for lost time. Currently, more than 50% of the work on all three corridors has been completed. The Majlis Park – Maujpur section is particularly advanced, with approximately 80% of the civil work finished. Tunnelling activities are ongoing on the Aerocity – Tughlakabad (Golden Line) and the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors.

Despite the previous setbacks, the section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension is nearing completion and is expected to open by August 2024. The Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor is also anticipated to become operational in 2025. The remaining sections of the priority corridors are scheduled to open progressively by 2026. Nonetheless, some tree-cutting permissions and land acquisitions at specific sites are still pending approval.

The project is under constant supervision, with daily monitoring and high-level site visits to ensure timely progress. Efforts to secure necessary tree-cutting permissions are ongoing at the appropriate administrative levels.

In addition, two more corridors under Phase 4 – Inderlok – Indraprastha and Saket G Block – Lajpat Nagar – have recently received approval. DMRC is currently in the process of obtaining statutory clearances, including land acquisition and forest clearances. Planning and tendering for civil works on these new corridors are also underway.