Delhi Metro headquarters achieves Carbon Neutral certification

Posted: 11 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Metro Bhawan achieves Carbon Neutral certification, marking a significant milestone in sustainable urban transportation and its commitment to combating climate change.

Credit: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that its headquarters at Metro Bhawan has been awarded Carbon Neutral certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable urban transportation. This certification follows the earlier achievement of DMRC’s staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida, which had also attained Carbon Neutral status. These milestones underline DMRC’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and addressing climate change.

Aligned with the Government of India’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070, DMRC is making significant strides toward carbon neutrality by integrating advanced environmental practices. The Carbon Neutral certification for Metro Bhawan for the fiscal year 2023-24, granted under the Public Accountability Standard (PAS) 2060, reflects these concerted efforts.

DMRC has successfully mitigated all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Metro Bhawan through various innovative and eco-friendly measures. These initiatives include the installation of Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) pits, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and the use of treated effluent for horticulture. In addition, water-efficient fixtures and an Organic Waste Converter have been implemented, significantly reducing the office’s environmental footprint.

Further enhancing its sustainability credentials, Metro Bhawan has adopted numerous energy-efficient measures. These include the installation of energy-efficient equipment, a rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plant, as well as energy metering systems. These initiatives have substantially lowered CO2 emissions from the building’s energy consumption. Metro Bhawan has also achieved a Gold Rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and aims to reduce overall energy consumption by 5% in the next year to further decrease its energy intensity.

DMRC has the distinction of being the first metro system globally to register for carbon credits with the United Nations body. This recent certification marks another significant step in its journey toward environmental sustainability and operational excellence.