Avanti West Coast completes historic Pendolino fleet refurbishment

Posted: 1 July 2024 | Global Railway Review

Avanti West Coast celebrates the successful conclusion of its £117 million project to refurbish all 56 Pendolino trains, marking a significant upgrade milestone on the UK’s West Coast Main Line.

Credit: Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast has announced that it has celebrated a significant milestone as it welcomed the 56th and final refurbished Pendolino train into its fleet at an event held at Alstom’s Widnes facility. The completion of this refurbishment project marks the conclusion of the UK’s largest-ever fleet upgrade, amounting to a £117 million investment aimed at enhancing passenger experience and sustainability across the West Coast Main Line.

Over the course of just over two years, 574 carriages have undergone refurbishment, with each train refurbished at a rate of one every two weeks. The refurbishment initiative, spearheaded by Avanti West Coast in collaboration with Alstom and Angel Trains, has revitalised the iconic Pendolino fleet, which has been in service for close to two decades.

Key improvements resulting from this overhaul include the installation of 25,000 new ergonomic Standard Class seats, conversion of First Class carriages to accommodate more than 2,000 additional Standard Class seats, upgraded on-board amenities such as new shops, enhanced lighting and advanced passenger information systems. Moreover, enhancements to seating, toilets and increased luggage space have been incorporated, alongside the introduction of sustainable materials such as British wool carpets.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director of Avanti West Coast, said: “The refurbished Pendolinos, together with our new Evero fleet, are a key part of our mission to transform rail travel for our customers on the west coast route. The Pendolino is an iconic train, and now even better than before, offering customers a much-improved travel experience, with innovation and sustainability at its heart.”

Peter Broadley, Alstom’s Services Managing Director UK, said: “Alstom’s successful completion of the UK’s biggest ever fleet upgrade demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the journey experience for fare-paying passengers while, at the same time, supporting the growth of sustainable rail travel in the UK.”

The project has also significantly benefited UK suppliers, with 80% of the investment channelled into local businesses, further contributing to the economy and fostering development within the rail industry.

The Pendolino fleet refurbishment represents part of broader enhancements on the West Coast Main Line, including the introduction of innovative ticket options and the recent debut of the new Evero fleet. These initiatives collectively aim to redefine rail travel standards, making journeys more comfortable, efficient and sustainable for passengers across the UK.