CICES and APM sign MoU to enhance collaboration and professional development

Posted: 3 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors and the Association for Project Management have signed an MoU to foster collaboration and mutual benefits in professional development.

Credit: Association for Project Management

The Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES) and the Association for Project Management (APM) have announced that they have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration between the two organisations. This agreement is set to bring significant benefits to professionals in both the civil engineering surveying and project management fields.

The MoU establishes a framework for joint efforts in areas of shared interest, such as continuing professional development, education, member services, conferences and training. These initiatives will not only benefit industry professionals but also serve the general public by enhancing the quality and success of infrastructure projects.

A key aspect of the MoU is to promote ongoing constructive dialogue between CICES and APM. This increased co-operation is expected to lead to future collaborations on policy initiatives and other matters of mutual interest.

The agreement has been signed by APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, and CICES Chief Executive, Simon Hamlyn.

Professor Boddison expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our partnership will bring together the best of both associations to support project professionals working in geospatial engineering and commercial management in infrastructure.”

Simon Hamlyn said: “By signing this new MoU with the Association for Project Management we are establishing a formal relationship between both our organisations. This will provide a platform for future collaboration on a range of mutually beneficial opportunities, including professional development, policy initiatives and joint events, in the UK and overseas.”

The collaboration between CICES and APM is expected to enhance the professional growth of members from both organisations, leading to improved project outcomes and advancements in the respective fields of civil engineering surveying and project management.