GTR extends partnership with CMAC Group to enhance rail services and accessibility

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that it has extended its partnership with CMAC Group, a key provider of transportation and hospitality solutions, for another year, with an option to extend for three additional years. Since their collaboration began in 2017, CMAC Group has facilitated over 110,000 journeys annually for GTR, primarily through pre-planned taxi transfers. This service ensures timely arrivals of GTR crew at stations and depots, supporting the operational reliability of Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink services.

Andre Harlock, Train Services Director, SNGX (Southern Railway/Gatwick Express), said: “CMAC Group has supported our operations for more than seven years and we look forward to continuing our journey with them as we strive to continually improve the level of service we offer. At GTR, we are also passionate about offering accessible travel to all, as outlined in our Accessible Travel Policy, and CMAC Group’s ability to manage and deliver a fully accessible taxi fleet demonstrates its commitment to going above and beyond for us.”

Peter Slater, CEO of CMAC Group said: “With 7,400 staff members and 236 stations, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes at GTR to enable a smooth operation. We are proud to have worked alongside the company for many years, and to have contributed our small part towards its ongoing success.”

This renewal underscores GTR’s ongoing efforts to optimise service reliability and customer experience through strategic partnerships and accessible travel initiatives.