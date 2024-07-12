New report advocates long-term planning for sustainable UK transport networks

12 July 2024 | Global Railway Review

A collaborative report emphasises the urgent need for strategic long-term planning to develop UK transport systems that are sustainable, reliable and accessible, encouraging more eco-friendly travel options.

Credit: London Transport Museum

A new report, ‘Making Transport Fit for the Future’, underscores the need for long-term planning to create UK transport networks that cater to passenger needs and promote sustainable travel. The report, a collaboration between London Transport Museum, Mott MacDonald, Gowling WLG, and Hitachi Rail, is part of the Museum’s Interchange initiative.

It calls for three ‘building blocks’ for future planning: ‘Strong Foundations’ for improving existing systems, ‘Visionary Outlook’ for long-term sustainability and resilience, and ‘Bold Transition’ for fostering innovation and experimentation. The report emphasises the need for affordable, reliable, convenient, safe and accessible transportation to encourage sustainable travel and support low-carbon futures.

Key recommendations include:

Strong leadership backed by government commitment

Embracing technological advancements

Collaboration among stakeholders

Considering social outcomes in future transport projects.

Elizabeth McKay, CEO of London Transport Museum, said: “This report is the result of thought-provoking and informed discussions from leading thinkers and decision-makers in the transport sector. All of which are united by strong values of social responsibility and for putting sustainability and consumer behaviours at the heart of decision making.”

The report features case studies of innovative transport approaches:

TfL’s Active Travel Scheme promotes cycling and walking in London, increasing daily cycle journeys

Montpellier’s Free Public Transport initiative has tripled the number of users by offering free bus and tram services, improving accessibility

Paris’s Green Transformation aims to make the city Europe’s greenest by 2030 through expanded bike lanes, pedestrian zones, and a “15-minute city” concept

First Bus’s use of artificial intelligence to optimise bus schedules has improved punctuality and customer satisfaction

TfL’s Superloop project enhances London’s outer transport network with high-frequency bus services, reducing travel times and improving accessibility.

Andy Bell, VP, GTS UK at Hitachi Rail, said: “The UK’s transport network is the backbone of our country, and as shown by this report, there is a clear need for change. Visionary leadership and a focus on long-term planning and investment are crucial to elevate and futureproof existing transport systems. A shift in thinking is needed to prioritise technological solutions, modernise our railways and give passengers the positive experience they deserve.”

The report challenges industry leaders, transport authorities and policymakers to adopt a vision-led approach, offering insights and recommendations for developing transportation systems that meet future societal needs.