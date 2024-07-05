c2c revises net zero targets to 2040

Local rail operator Trenitalia c2c has announced a significant update to its environmental goals, aligning with its parent company’s broader sustainability initiatives. Initially set for 2050, c2c’s new net zero target is now aimed for 2040.

The revision follows a validation of c2c’s sustainability targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in May 2024. Stuart Browning, c2c’s Safety, Sustainability & Compliance Director, stated, “Following ongoing discussions and a thorough review of our decarbonisation strategy, we have revisited our original net zero target of 2050 and will bring it forward 10 years (to 2040) in line with our owning group’s plans.”

Browning emphasised c2c’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, stating, “We are firmly committed to continuing to explore and introduce, where financially and operationally viable, further working and operational initiatives which will help reduce our impact on the environment and communities we serve, allowing us to reach net zero by 2040. We remain fully focused on providing the people of East London and south Essex with a safe, sustainable and efficient railway”.

c2c aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by the fiscal year 2040. The company’s focus remains on providing a safe, sustainable and efficient railway service to the residents of East London and South Essex.