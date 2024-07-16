RATP Dev wins contract to operate QUB multimodal transport network

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The new contract includes a dedicated route linking the railway station to key stops within Quimper city, featuring extended service hours to facilitate smoother interconnections with late-night TGV train arrivals.

Credit: RATP Dev

RATP Dev has announced that the Quimper Bretagne Occidentale (QBO) local authority has awarded it with the public service contract to manage the QUB public transport network. The contract spans six years and two months, starting from 1 November 2024.

The QUB network caters to approximately 100,000 residents across 14 municipalities within the Quimper Bretagne Occidentale metropolitan area. The network encompasses 20 bus routes, an electric shuttle bus in the city centre, 34 school bus routes, on-demand transport services, transport for passengers with reduced mobility, special-purpose transport services and a bicycle rental scheme.

A significant highlight of the new contract is the improved connectivity between the QUB network and the regional rail services. A new route will be introduced, linking the railway station to key stops within Quimper city. This route will feature extended service hours, facilitating smoother interconnections with TGV trains arriving late in the evening. This enhancement aims to make rail travel more convenient for passengers, offering seamless transitions between different modes of transport.

QBO and RATP Dev are committed to redesigning the QUB network to be more seamless and user-friendly. The revamped service promises simplified routes covering more destinations and balanced transport access across all municipalities. The introduction of open-payment is expected to ease ticket purchases.

Key improvements include an enhanced on-demand transport service, available for booking up to 30 minutes before departure, extending to suburban and rural areas. The network will also operate on Sundays and feature a new route connecting the railway station to Quimper city stops with extended service hours to accommodate late-night TGV train arrivals.

Additionally, the transport fleet will see an increase in fully electric bicycles and other environmentally-friendly options, including cargo bikes, foldable bicycles and an inclusive bicycle for users with reduced mobility. The contract includes initiatives to boost public transport usage, tailored for employees with non-standard working hours, tourists, and senior citizens. A digital-based approach to school bus subscriptions will be introduced in time for the new school year.

Serge Reynaud, RATP Dev Executive Director for France-Switzerland, said: “We are delighted with the Quimper Bretagne Occidentale local authority’s trust in RATP Dev’s expertise. We draw on all our know-how and experience from managing multimodal networks to serve passengers, be they local residents in the Quimper Bretagne Occidentale metropolitan area or tourists.”

This partnership aims to enhance the overall efficiency and appeal of the QUB network, aligning with the ambitious vision of Quimper Bretagne Occidentale to improve mobility for its residents and visitors.