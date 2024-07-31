Northern completes fleet modifications early to combat leaf-fall

31 July 2024

Northern engineers have completed fleet modifications three months ahead of schedule, implementing innovative technologies to effectively combat autumn leaf-fall and minimise disruption.

Engineers at Northern have successfully completed the final modifications to its train fleet to address the annual challenge of autumn leaf-fall, finishing the task three months ahead of schedule.

The train operator has been employing a range of innovative strategies over the years to tackle the problem of “leaves on the line.” In 2024, Northern is optimistic about its readiness for autumn, thanks to new and improved technologies.

Among the key technologies implemented are:

Water-Trak technology: This equipment, now fitted to all 16 Class 170 trains in the Northern fleet, sprays water onto the track to simulate heavy rain conditions, preventing wheel slippage

Wheel Slide Prevention (WSP): Fitted to all Class 150 and Class 156 trains, this technology stops wheels from ‘locking’ while moving, which can create flat spots on the wheels

Double Variable Rate Sanders (DVRS): Installed on all 34 of Northern’s Class 323 trains, these devices deploy up to three times the amount of sand at a higher speed compared to previous versions.

Rob Cummings, Seasonal Performance Improvement Manager, said: “Whilst it feels like summer has only just arrived this week – our engineers have had their eyes firmly fixed on autumn for some time. Fallen leaves used to cause significant disruption across the network – but having tried a number of methods in recent years and by fine-tuning our approach – we have been able to cut that right down. To be ‘battle ready’ three months ahead of schedule is a real testament to the team that has worked so hard to ensure our fleet is ready for whatever nature throws at it.”

Leaf-fall disruption occurs when leaves stick to damp rails and are compressed by passing trains into a smooth, slippery layer, reducing traction. In 2018, Northern had to take 306 trains out of service for repairs due to ‘wheel-slide’ on slippery rails. By 2023, that number had decreased to 14.

The significant reduction in repair time has enabled Northern to offer repair services to other train operators, creating a new revenue stream. Additionally, Northern has supported its measures with Network Rail’s ‘railhead treatment trains’ (RHTTs), which treat routes once a day, six days a week.

