Alstom deploys upgraded trains on Singapore’s Bukit Panjang LRT line

Posted: 5 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Alstom has launched the first two upgraded trains on Singapore’s Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit line, initiating the progressive delivery of a new advanced transportation system.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has announced that it has deployed the first two trains on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) line. This milestone follows the handover of the system to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) on 16 July 2024, marking the beginning of the progressive delivery of the turnkey system.

The contract to upgrade and renew the BPLRT system had been awarded to Alstom in 2018. This comprehensive project includes a significant signalling system upgrade from the existing Cityflo 550 fixed block rail control to the advanced Cityflo 650 Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) solution.

Yann Maixandeau, Managing Director for Singapore and Malaysia at Alstom, said: “With over 50 years of expertise in automated people mover systems, Alstom is committed to delivering advanced, eco-friendly, and reliable mobility solutions.”

As part of the agreement, Alstom will supply a fleet of 19 Innovia APM 300R cars and retrofit 13 existing Innovia APM cars. The first Innovia 300R vehicles arrived in Singapore in April 2022, undergoing extensive testing and commissioning by the transport regulator to ensure their readiness for operation.

The Innovia APM 300R trains, equipped with the advanced Cityflo 650 signalling system, offer wireless communication for optimal capacity and fully automated, driverless journeys. These trains also feature an advanced condition monitoring system to prevent faults, prioritising passenger comfort and safety.

Designed with eco-friendly principles, the Innovia APM 300R includes smart climate control, centralised train control, regenerative braking and energy-efficient systems. Additionally, these trains incorporate smart privacy innovations such as automatically dimming windows to respect the proximity to residential areas.

Alstom provides a wide range of fully automated, driverless transport solutions tailored to the needs of rapidly growing cities and dense urban areas like Singapore. The Innovia APM R systems, elevated and operating on dedicated guideways, offer optimised performance, ensuring smooth journeys without interfering with surrounding road traffic. These solutions are noted for their exceptional route flexibility, high availability and efficiency in terms of passenger capacity, energy consumption and land use.

The deployment of these advanced trains is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of the BPLRT line, contributing to the broader goal of sustainable urban mobility in Singapore. As the progressive delivery of the system continues, residents can look forward to improved travel experiences that align with Singapore’s vision for a smart and eco-friendly transportation network.