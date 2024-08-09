Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has expressed its delight with the overwhelming public response to its Resilience Fund appeal, which had been launched in May 2024. To date, the campaign has raised £73,000, demonstrating significant community support for the heritage railway’s ongoing operational needs.

SVR Managing Director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone who’s responded, and it’s heartening to see that they clearly understand the sheer expense of running a heritage railway like the Severn Valley.”

Dunster emphasised the importance of sustained support, noting that the SVR requires continuous funding to maintain its operations. The appeal is not about reaching a specific target but about ensuring long-term resilience for the railway.

Led by the Severn Valley Railway Company Limited, a volunteer-run organisation distinct from SVR (Holdings) Plc, the appeal has seen notable engagement from volunteers. Chair Diane Malyon praised their efforts, highlighting initiatives such as donation envelopes on trains and collection pots in shops.

The SVR, a cornerstone of heritage railroading for nearly 55 years, will mark its 60th anniversary in 2025, celebrating its history of preservation and public service.

GTR launches ‘Blue Wag’ guide to inspire dog-friendly summer adventures

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that it is encouraging dog owners to explore more scenic locations outside their urban surroundings this summer. Recent research by GTR reveals that 11% of city dwellers never take their dogs to beaches or the countryside, often due to a lack of awareness of dog-friendly spots.

To address this, GTR has introduced the ‘Blue Wag’ travel guide, spotlighting approximately 60 dog-friendly destinations across its network, including beaches along the south coast and countryside parks such as the South Downs. The guide is designed to make it easier for dog owners to plan day trips by train, especially for those without cars.

GTR’s initiative also aims to combat common challenges faced by urban dog owners, such as distance, uncertainty about dog-friendly locations and time constraints. The rail operator hopes to enhance the wellbeing of both dogs and owners by promoting outdoor adventures, supported by dog behaviour expert Carolyn Menteith, who highlights the mental and physical benefits of new experiences for dogs.

Jenny Saunders, GTR‘s Customer Services Director, said: “We want to inspire dog owners to venture beyond their local parks and experience the variety of outdoor destinations that the UK has to offer. Our dog-friendly trains and new Blue Wag Guide make it easy and convenient for dog owners to plan a day out.”

TPE trials sustainable water management planter at North Yorkshire Station

TransPennine Express (TPE) has introduced an innovative planter at Northallerton station in North Yorkshire, designed to capture, store, and slowly release rainwater. This eco-friendly initiative is part of TPE’s broader commitment to sustainability. The planter, developed by BioScapes, is intended to alleviate pressure on local drainage systems during heavy rainfall, reducing the risk of flooding and pollution.

In addition to its water management function, the planter promotes biodiversity by providing habitats for various insects and pollinators. It features native wildflowers, a bee hotel and deadwood zones, offering refuge to local wildlife. Steve Gilder, TPE’s Environment Delivery Lead, highlighted the planter’s multiple benefits, including increasing biodiversity, supporting wildlife and contributing to rainwater management.

The planter will be tested for six months at Northallerton station, with the potential for wider implementation across TPE’s network if successful. Terry Smithson, BioScapes’ Head of Nature-Based Solutions, emphasised the dual benefits of enhancing biodiversity and improving water quality. He noted that the SuDS (Sustainable Drainage Systems) technology used in the planter helps clean the water before it re-enters the drainage system, contributing to cleaner waterways.

This initiative is aligned with TPE’s goal of promoting sustainable transport and tourism in the North of England and Scotland, reflecting a growing focus on environmental stewardship in public infrastructure projects.