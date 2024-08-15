Network Rail awards up to £1.3 billion in contracts to five firms for Scotland’s Railway

Posted: 15 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Network Rail has awarded up to £1.3 billion in contracts to five firms for the maintenance and enhancement of Scotland’s Railway over the next five years.

Network Rail has announced the allocation of up to £1.3 billion in contracts over the next five years to maintain and enhance Scotland’s Railway. The contracts have been awarded to five companies under the Scotland Civils Framework, marking a significant investment in the safety and reliability of the railway network across the country.

The contracts will fund a wide range of infrastructure projects, including buildings, civil engineering works, structures, earthworks, drainage, renewals and enhancements. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the ongoing safety and efficiency of Scotland’s Railway for both passengers and freight services.

The contracts have been divided into several lots:

Lot A: Taziker Industrial has been awarded up to £150 million for minor civil engineering works

Lot B: AmcoGiffen and STOR+Y have secured contracts worth up to £730 million for buildings and civil engineering projects

Lot C: QTS has been allocated up to £420 million for geotechnical and minor civil works.

Additionally, VolkerRail, a company with extensive experience working on railway projects in England and Wales, has been awarded its first major contract in Scotland. The firm will deliver up to £150 million of signalling, power and communications works.

The contracts, each lasting five years with an option for a three-year extension based on performance, represent a significant step in Network Rail’s ongoing efforts to improve Scotland’s railway infrastructure.

Liam Sumpter, Managing Director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “We’re investing up to £1.3 billion in these framework contracts to maintain and improve our infrastructure across Scotland. The awarding of these contracts will help us continue to deliver a railway that is safe and reliable for passengers and freight.”

The awarded companies expressed their commitment to delivering high-quality work and collaborating closely with Network Rail. John MacArthur, Managing Director of STORY Scotland, highlighted the opportunity to recruit new apprentices and graduates, while Stephen Campbell, Operations Director at AmcoGiffen, underscored the importance of continued excellence and collaboration in the projects ahead.

The awarded contracts are expected to significantly contribute to the development and sustainability of Scotland’s Railway over the coming years.