DeLand SunRail Station opens, completing 61 mile Central Florida commuter rail Line

Posted: 15 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The new DeLand SunRail Station has opened, marking the completion of a 61-mile commuter rail line that connects four Central Florida counties and aims to boost local connectivity and economic growth.

Credit: SunRail

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the long-awaited DeLand SunRail Station officially opened in Volusia County, marking the completion of a visionary commuter rail line that spans four Central Florida counties. The SunRail system now extends 61 miles, connecting 17 stations from DeLand to Poinciana. This milestone, celebrated with a grand opening event, signifies the realisation of a transportation project years in the making.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E., alongside District Five Secretary John E. Tyler, P.E. and local leaders, commemorated the event with SunRail’s signature bell-ringing, confetti cannons and banners highlighting the rail line’s phased development since its initial launch in 2014.

FDOT Secretary Perdue expressed his pride in the collaborative efforts that brought the project to fruition, stating, “[This] marks an exciting day where we can officially welcome DeLand and the surrounding community to the SunRail system.”

The DeLand Station, located at 2491 Old New York Avenue, DeLand, will see its first train departure at 05:15 on 12 August 2024. As the northernmost stop, this station enhances connectivity for residents and commuters, contributing to the economic and social fabric of Central Florida.

Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower emphasised the station’s potential for driving economic growth and improving quality of life for local residents. “Each train that stops at the DeLand Station brings with it the potential for economic growth, more jobs, and more prosperity for the people of Volusia County,” Brower noted.

SunRail, a partnership between Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties and the City of Orlando, operates 40 trains Monday through Friday, serving a diverse population for work, education and leisure. The new DeLand Station, adjacent to the existing Amtrak Station, reflects DeLand’s historic charm and natural beauty.

With fares starting at $2 and accessible services including free parking, Wi-Fi, and a mobile app for ticketing, SunRail aims to make commuter rail an attractive option for Central Floridians. The DeLand Station also offers various transportation links to downtown DeLand, enhancing convenience for passengers.

SunRail’s expansion has been a catalyst for Transit-Oriented Development, with 41 projects initiated near stations, adding $1.8 billion in construction value. Property values around the first 16 stations have seen a cumulative growth of $2.4 billion. The new station is expected to further stimulate local development, with housing projects already underway.

As SunRail continues to evolve, it remains a vital element of Central Florida’s transportation infrastructure, fostering economic opportunities and community connectivity across the region.