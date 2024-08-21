Transport experts urge UK government to revitalise high-speed rail plans

Transport experts and campaigners are urging the UK government to take immediate steps to enhance the HS2 rail network by advancing critical projects in London and Staffordshire.

A coalition of transport experts and campaigners has urged the UK government to make four key decisions to improve Britain’s high-speed rail network. In a letter to the new Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, the group highlights small-scale projects that could quickly boost rail capacity and efficiency while setting the stage for future expansion.

The letter, titled “Fix the Spine: Elevate the Present, Leave Room for the Future,” focuses on two critical areas: London’s Euston station and Staffordshire. The coalition advocates resuming a two-phase construction plan at Euston. They recommend re-starting work on six high-speed platforms immediately to ensure HS2 trains can reach central London rather than terminating at Old Oak Common. They also urge the government to leave room for a future phase that would add five more platforms, crucial for HS2’s full capacity of 18 trains per hour.

In Staffordshire, the coalition calls for extending the high-speed line beyond Handsacre Junction, potentially reaching Crewe, to alleviate a significant bottleneck. They argue this can be achieved using existing parliamentary powers granted in 2021 for HS2 Phase 2a, allowing for quicker implementation.

The group also stresses the importance of safeguarding land for the previously planned HS2 route between Crewe and Manchester. Retaining this land would enable future high-speed connections to Manchester and integration with the Northern Powerhouse Rail project once the government is ready to commit.

The initiative is led by Enroute, a sustainable transport advocacy group, with support from organisations like the Campaign for Better Transport and Greengauge 21.

Dr Stephen Goss, from Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Rail services to the West Midlands and North West are at breaking point. To enable vital improvements to the rail network, the government must act now and safeguard the high-speed route from London Euston all the way to Manchester.”

David Frankal, Joint Chief Executive of Enroute, said: “We still believe, in the long-term, that expansion of high-capacity high-speed rail across the country is a matter of when, not if. It is a shame the government won’t commit to bringing the line to Manchester just yet, but it still has the opportunity to make a success of the line we have under construction right now, and crucially to leave provision in for that future expansion.”

The Department for Transport has yet to respond to the coalition’s recommendations.