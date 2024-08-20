HS1 achieves ISO 55001 certification for high-speed line

Posted: 20 August 2024

HS1 has earned ISO 55001 certification for its 109-kilometer high-speed rail line and four stations, including St Pancras International, highlighting strong operational and safety performance.

HS1 has announced that it has received the ISO 55001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for asset management. This certification applies to the 109km high-speed railway line and its four stations, including the prominent St Pancras International station.

The certification has been obtained through the documentation submitted for HS1’s Periodic Review in May 2024, covering the Control Period 4 (CP4). This review demonstrated strong operational and safety performance over the past five years.

In addition, Network Rail (High Speed) has also extended its ISO 55001 certification to encompass all routes, stations and depots under its management.

The successful achievement of these certifications and the ongoing ISO surveillance audits for both HS1 and Network Rail underscore the commitment to high standards in asset management and safety.