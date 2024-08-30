Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 30 August 2024

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover Northern’s biodiversity efforts at train stations, Waterloo Station’s achievement of the Autism Friendly Award and TfL’s new Liberty Line launch alongside its search for local heroes.

Northern enhances biodiversity at stations with conservation project

Northern has announced that it is collaborating with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to enhance biodiversity at six train stations across the North of England. Site-specific habitat surveys have been conducted at stations in Bolton, Buxton, Harrogate, Hebden Bridge, St Helens Central and Worksop. The initiative aims to support local landscapes and increase biodiversity.

Buxton station in Derbyshire was the first to undergo changes, introducing measures like planting native wildflowers to support the bilberry bee population, creating a wellbeing area with scented plants, and adding informative signage for passengers. Future plans include wall rack planters and new trees at the station.

Mike Roe, Northern’s Safety and Environment Director, said: “Our biodiversity ambition is that the environment around each and every one of our stations is not only welcoming to nature, but actively supports it too. The interventions unveiled at Buxton are unique to that location and we look forward to seeing what will work at the remaining five stations in this first phase. Anyone that loves to take part in Gardenwatch, stay tuned – before long we could be enlisting your support for the first ever Stationwatch.”

Waterloo Station earns Autism Friendly Award

London’s Waterloo station, managed by Network Rail, has earned the Autism Friendly Award from the National Autistic Society, making it the first station in the Network Rail portfolio to receive this recognition. The award acknowledges businesses that create autism-friendly environments, with over 300 organizations accredited across the UK.

Waterloo station has implemented several measures to support autistic visitors, including a video guide for journey planning to reduce anxiety. Currently, over 70% of Network Rail staff have received training on supporting autistic people, with further training lined up which includes South Western Railway staff, who we have worked closely with to deliver these improvements to the station. Autism awareness is now a mandatory part of a new member of staff’s induction when joining Southern Stations at Network Rail.

Waterloo, the UK’s third-busiest station, faced challenges due to its size but has introduced quieter routes and enhanced signage to improve accessibility. The station team plans to continue training staff and sharing best practices, aiming to make Waterloo even more autism-friendly.

Station Manager Emily Haggard said: “We take pride in putting passengers first and taking simple steps such as informing visitors to the station when the quieter times are and training our staff about looking after autistic passengers. We want the railway to be accessible for everyone and for everyone to get home safe every day. While this is a positive step, we know we can do more to make the station even more accessible for everyone.”

Network Rail is committed to improving accessibility, with future plans under the Waterloo Masterplan.

TfL launches London Overground Liberty Line and seeks local heroes

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that it is celebrating the new London Overground Liberty line, set to launch in Autumn 2024. The line, connecting Romford and Upminster, will be named in honour of Havering’s unique history as a Royal Liberty from 1465 to 1892, during which residents enjoyed special freedoms.

To mark the occasion, TfL invites locals to nominate community heroes who have made significant contributions to Havering. Three winners will be chosen from nominations submitted by 15 September. These unsung heroes will receive exclusive London Overground prizes, including a cab ride, a behind-the-scenes tour of a Romford railway control centre and the opportunity to see the first Liberty line signs.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “The London Overground line connecting Romford and Upminster will become the Liberty line in autumn, in celebration of Havering’s rich local history. It’s a great opportunity for locals to get involved, as we make the London Overground easier to navigate, while celebrating the diversity of London’s heritage and communities.”

This initiative ties into broader efforts to celebrate London’s diverse history and enhance the transport network’s cultural significance.