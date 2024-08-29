Nine start-ups join forces with UK train operators to innovate rail industry

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Nine start-ups have been selected to collaborate with UK train operators in the Future Labs programme, aiming to drive innovation in the rail industry through a 12-week mentorship and real-world testing initiative.

Credit: Northern

Nine technology start-ups have been selected to collaborate with four major UK train operators – Southeastern, Northern, LNER and TransPennine Express – in a ground-breaking initiative aimed at fostering innovation within the rail industry. The start-ups have been chosen from over 100 applicants to participate in Future Labs, a 12-week programme designed to accelerate technological advancements that address key challenges in the sector.

Future Labs, the first programme of its kind, offers these start-ups the unique opportunity to apply and test their innovative ideas in real-world rail environments. They will receive mentorship from industry experts, access to valuable data and the chance to demonstrate their products and services in collaboration with the operators.

Richard Harrison, Chief Financial Officer of DOHL, which oversees the four train operators, said: “Our railways are essential in connecting people across the country and play a vital role in supporting the UK’s economy. Working together, we can find innovative solutions to drive forward growth by making the best use of technology to improve train performance, accessibility and customer experience.”

The selected start-ups cover a wide range of solutions:

Chata.ai provides a self-service analytics platform that allows users to access real-time insights through simple, conversational queries

Cleancore Intelligence offers a compliance tracking system that automates cleaning records by identifying areas in need of attention

1Huddle is a gamified platform designed to streamline recruitment, training and engagement of staff through quick, high-impact games

iqast delivers an artificial intelligence (AI) -driven forecasting solution tailored to a company’s specific needs, operating independently of existing infrastructure

Cognition24 has developed a mobile app that assists individuals with hidden disabilities by providing accessible travel information in real time

Zing Data offers an AI-powered business intelligence platform that simplifies complex data analysis through natural language queries

Treeva captures renewable energy from the turbulence created by passing trains, using it to power rail infrastructure and support net zero goals

PotentialU helps frontline leaders assess and engage with their teams more effectively by offering insights into team dynamics

Moonbility specialises in digital twins that predict and simulate asset failures, aiding in proactive maintenance and planning.

Daniel Saunders, CEO of L Marks, which is managing the Future Labs programme, said: “The energy at the Future Labs Pitch Day was electric! It has been fantastic to witness the engagement from LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express over the past few months and during the day itself. I’m excited to see how Future Labs will fast-track these innovations to shape the future of the rail industry.”

The finalists have been chosen by rail industry leaders after a pitch event in York. The programme is expected to drive significant improvements in customer experience, operational performance and sustainability in the rail sector, ultimately benefiting passengers and the wider economy.