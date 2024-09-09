Govia Thameslink Railway appoints new Chief Finance Officer

Govia Thameslink Railway has appointed John Gerrard as its new Chief Finance Officer, effective November 2024, succeeding Ralph Pidlsey, who is retiring after supporting GTR’s post-pandemic recovery.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced the appointment of John Gerrard as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), effective November 2024. Gerrard will oversee GTR’s financial strategies and contribute to the company’s goal of expanding passenger numbers and ensuring financial sustainability.

Gerrard, who is currently the lead finance director at the Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT), has extensive experience in the rail sector. At GBRTT, he has played a key role in developing industry-wide financial tools and insights, enhancing the visibility of costs and revenues across the rail system. His past roles also include significant positions at Network Rail over the past 15 years.

Ralph Pidlsey, GTR’s outgoing CFO, will retire this week. Pidlsey joined GTR in 2022 and has been pivotal in guiding the company through its recovery post-pandemic.

Angie Doll, GTR’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m delighted to welcome John to GTR. He’s had an impressive career and will be a great addition to my team and the wider organisation. Not only are his technical skills excellent, but John is a natural collaborator with a keen eye on getting the best value for the customer,” said Angie Doll, CEO of GTR. “I would also like to give my thanks to Ralph for his leadership and support during his time as our Chief Finance Officer. He will be missed, and on behalf of everyone at GTR I wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Gerrard commented on his new role, stating, “As a customer of GTR I’m very familiar with its services and I’m proud to join and be a part of the UK’s biggest railway operator. It’s a very important time for the industry and there’s a great opportunity for GTR to show how it can innovate to deliver value for money for customers as well as financial sustainability.”