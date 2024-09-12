Railway companies seek enhanced localisation with new MAROS technology

12 September 2024

ITK Engineering’s MAROS technology aims to enhance train localisation and increase rail network efficiency through precise, track-specific positioning.

Credit: ITK Engineering

ITK Engineering has announced that it is advancing rail technology with its Magnetic Railway Onboard Sensor (MAROS), designed to enhance train localisation and increase network capacity without needing additional tracks. The company has partnered with Lenord+Bauer, a sensor specialist, to expedite MAROS’s global roll-out.

As rail networks experience growing demand, precise train localisation becomes crucial for optimising schedules and track usage. ITK Engineering has been developing MAROS since 2020 to provide continuous, reliable train positioning with track-specific accuracy.

ITK Engineering’s collaboration with Lenord+Bauer aims to accelerate MAROS’s development and deployment. Lenord+Bauer, with over 50-years of expertise in rail sensor technology, will contribute by developing the sensor unit. Andreas Hohl, head of ITK’s Rail business unit, praised the partnership, while Ulrich Rink of Lenord+Bauer highlighted its potential to boost rail capacity and reduce carbon emissions.

MAROS uses a sensor mounted on the train to measure the unique magnetic properties of rail sections, similar to a fingerprint. This data is matched to geographical locations using advanced software developed by ITK. The system provides precise localisation without relying on additional technologies like balises or GNSS, making it suitable for various rail environments.

Lenord+Bauer is responsible for designing the sensor unit, ensuring it can withstand harsh rail conditions such as vibrations, dirt, and temperature changes. The sensor will be installed on the train’s bogie to maintain robustness and reliability.

The ITK and Lenord+Bauer partnership is also involved in the AutomatedTrain project under the Digital Rail Germany initiative. Funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK), this project focuses on advancing fully automated rail operations.

MAROS represents a significant leap forward in rail technology, promising improved efficiency and sustainability for rail networks worldwide.