Governing Council approves €17.5 million Metro de Madrid rail renewal contract

0 SHARES

Posted: 13 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Governing Council has approved a €17.5 million, four-year contract for the renewal of Metro de Madrid’s rail tracks, focusing on improving infrastructure with minimal disruption to passengers.

Credit: Metro de Madrid

The Governing Council has announced that it has given the green light to a €17,545,590 investment aimed at renewing the rail tracks of Metro de Madrid. This four-year contract, approved during today’s meeting, will address possible defects and wear on the metro’s rail network, focusing on areas where the train wheels make direct contact with the rails. The project will span 89.75km and will be divided into two phases, covering both the northern and south-eastern sections of the system.

The initiative is part of Metro de Madrid’s ongoing commitment to preventive maintenance. The company inspects the rail system annually to ensure efficiency and service quality. In areas prone to more frequent incidents, inspections are carried out every six months. With this contract, rail sections approaching the end of their lifespan will be replaced, and an ultrasonic inspection will assess the overall condition of the infrastructure.

One notable improvement is the shift from aluminothermic welding to electric welding, which promises increased mechanization and a reduction in future incidents. Importantly, all work will be conducted at night, ensuring that metro services remain uninterrupted, with minimal impact on passengers.

This renewal effort underscores Metro de Madrid’s dedication to maintaining a high standard of service while ensuring the long-term safety and reliability of its infrastructure.