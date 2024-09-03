Madrid’s Governing Council approves tender for new Metro train certification

Global Railway Review

The Governing Council of Madrid has approved a €6.7 million contract for the certification and support of 40 new Metro trains, which will be operational on lines 6 and 8 within three years.

Credit: Community of Madrid

The Governing Council of Madrid has announced that it has officially approved a tender for a key contract related to the certification, inspection, monitoring and support of new Metro trains. The contract will focus on ensuring that 40 new wide-gauge trains, intended for lines 6 and 8, are brought into optimal service over the next three years.

The Community of Madrid is allocating €6.7 million towards this project, which is part of a larger investment effort totalling €450 million for upgrading the Metro fleet. The new trains, featuring six carriages each with intercommunicated corridors, are set to replace older models currently in service.

The awarded contract spans 10 years and includes a detailed plan to maintain and enhance the efficiency of the new rolling stock. Responsibilities under the contract include overseeing all stages of the trains’ lifecycle – from design and manufacturing to the implementation of an Optimised Maintenance Plan. The selected consultancy will also handle on-site testing and inspection, and will act as an independent Assessment Entity to ensure compliance with European safety and quality standards.

In addition to the wide-gauge trains for lines 6 and 8, the Governing Council has plans to acquire another 40 narrow-gauge trains for Line 1, the inaugural line of Madrid’s Metro system which had first opened in 1919.