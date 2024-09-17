Lumo appoints O.agency to support PR strategy and enhance transport services

Lumo, a sustainable train operator, has announced that it has appointed Newcastle-based O.agency to lead its public relations efforts across the UK. The collaboration will focus on raising awareness of Lumo’s innovative and environmentally friendly rail service, which offers fully electric travel between Edinburgh and London. As part of this partnership, O.agency will handle media relations, press desk management and creative campaigns to promote Lumo’s contribution to sustainable transport.

The train operator’s service aims to provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly long-distance travel, positioning itself as a sustainable alternative to traditional transport options. By focusing on electric travel, Lumo reduces carbon emissions, contributing to greener travel solutions for passengers across the UK.

Richard Salkeld, Head of Communications and Partnerships at Lumo, said: “We’re excited to be working with O to support our activities along the Lumo route. As a train company proudly based in the North East, it’s great to work alongside another local business with a team sharing our passion for creativity, innovation and celebrating the contribution we make to the region’s economic, cultural and environmental success story.”

Kirsty Ostell, MD at O.agency, said: “Having operated in the region for almost 20 years, we have collaborated with some of the North’s most pioneering brands looking to disrupt the norm in their sector. From transport to fashion and tech, we love working with businesses who stand for something big. Lumo is a really exciting business, and we are thrilled to welcome the UK’s most sustainable train operator to our client roster. As a challenger brand in the UK rail industry, there is an appetite for Lumo’s PR to be bold and fun and we can’t wait to help them achieve their goals this year.”

O.agency will work to elevate Lumo’s profile as a leader in sustainable travel. The partnership aims to drive greater awareness of Lumo’s services, encouraging more passengers to choose environmentally friendly travel options.