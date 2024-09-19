RAILPOOL appoints Magnus Klaar as Regional Director for Scandinavia

Effective 24 September 2024, Magnus Klaar will join RAILPOOL as Regional Director for Scandinavia, leading the company’s ongoing expansion efforts in the region. With over 25 years of experience in the international and Nordic railway sectors, Klaar brings expertise gained from leadership roles at ABB Traction/ADtranz, SAB Wabco/Faiveley, Alstom and EuroMaint/CAF. His career has spanned various business development and market growth positions, making him well-suited to advance RAILPOOL’s presence in Scandinavia.

Throughout his career, Klaar has worked with railway operations worldwide and served as a board member of the Swedish industry trade organisation Swedtrain. He describes himself as a “genuine railway promoter” and sees a bright future for the Scandinavian railway market, stating, “The Scandinavian railway market is changing and, in a few years, the Fehmarn Belt connection will propel it even more. The Scandinavian railway network will be efficiently connected with the European railway network, promoting railway transport.”

Klaar’s appointment comes as RAILPOOL continues to strengthen its locomotive fleet in the region. By the end of 2024, the fleet, which serves Sweden and Norway, will be fully equipped with ETCS BL3 technology, totalling 60 TRAXX AC2 and AC3 locomotives. Additionally, 17 Siemens Vectron AC locomotives are already in service on the corridor linking Scandinavia with Central Europe, with plans to double that number by mid-2026.

RAILPOOL also operates three workshops in Oslo, Gothenburg and Malmo under the NTT brand, ensuring high locomotive availability and full-service offerings in the region.

The company expressed gratitude to Alexander van Venrooij for his contributions as Regional Director for Scandinavia. Van Venrooij will continue his role at RAILPOOL, focusing on sales in the Benelux countries and western Germany.

RAILPOOL, a key player in the railway leasing sector, continues to expand its locomotive fleet and services in Scandinavia. By 2026, it aims to have 94 locomotives operational in Sweden and Norway, with a strong commitment to supporting the region’s evolving railway infrastructure.