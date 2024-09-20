Nomad Digital completes trackside connectivity network for Caltrain
Posted: 20 September 2024 | Global Railway Review | No comments yet
Nomad Digital has launched North America’s first full-route gigabit connectivity network for Caltrain, enhancing passenger Wi-Fi and digital services on the newly electrified San Francisco-San Jose line.
Credit: Caltrains
Emmanuel Henry, Managing Director of Nomad Digital, said: “Nomad Digital is very proud to be working with Caltrain to develop an innovative connectivity solution which will support the delivery of the best possible passenger experience. We have been delighted with the results of our testing and look forward to continuing our work with Caltrain over the years. I would also like to acknowledge the outstanding collaboration between Nomad Digital and Caltrain which has enabled us to deliver this key project on time.”
Michelle Bouchard, Executive Director at Caltrain, said: “Our new trackside network provides the broadband that keeps our trains working at their best, while also providing our riders with a high speed Wi-Fi connection. This is a major improvement for both the operation of our railroad and the onboard passenger experience, and is another aspect of how the future of Caltrain has arrived.”