Nomad Digital completes trackside connectivity network for Caltrain

Nomad Digital has announced that it has successfully launched a cutting-edge trackside network designed to provide gigabit-level internet connectivity for Caltrain‘s newly electrified line from San Francisco to San Jose. The new infrastructure, which became operational in September 2024, offers fast, reliable Wi-Fi to passengers traveling through California’s high-traffic Silicon Valley corridor.

The project had first been awarded to Nomad Digital in December 2022, and in 21 months, the company has delivered a comprehensive Trackside Radio Network. This is the first of its kind in North America, covering an entire route, and aims to significantly enhance the passenger experience by offering stable, high-bandwidth internet access.

Utilising state-of-the-art technologies, including Wi-Fi 6 and Hotspot 2.0, the network ensures future-proof scalability to meet evolving demands. The system is built on 63 radio sites and supported by Blu Wireless’ 60 GHz trackside radio, along with nine edge switches. These advancements provide consistent, gigabit connectivity throughout the 51-mile electrified route.

In addition to enhancing passenger internet access, the network supports Caltrain’s broader digital services such as CCTV monitoring, real-time train information and cybersecurity protections through Nomad Secure intrusion detection. The deployment reflects Caltrain’s commitment to offering an unparalleled passenger experience while meeting the demands of future digital infrastructure requirements.