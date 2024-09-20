Recommended

Nomad Digital completes trackside connectivity network for Caltrain

Nomad Digital has launched North America’s first full-route gigabit connectivity network for Caltrain, enhancing passenger Wi-Fi and digital services on the newly electrified San Francisco-San Jose line.

Credit: Caltrains

Nomad Digital has announced that it has successfully launched a cutting-edge trackside network designed to provide gigabit-level internet connectivity for Caltrain‘s newly electrified line from San Francisco to San Jose. The new infrastructure, which became operational in September 2024, offers fast, reliable Wi-Fi to passengers traveling through California’s high-traffic Silicon Valley corridor.

The project had first been awarded to Nomad Digital in December 2022, and in 21 months, the company has delivered a comprehensive Trackside Radio Network. This is the first of its kind in North America, covering an entire route, and aims to significantly enhance the passenger experience by offering stable, high-bandwidth internet access.

Utilising state-of-the-art technologies, including Wi-Fi 6 and Hotspot 2.0, the network ensures future-proof scalability to meet evolving demands. The system is built on 63 radio sites and supported by Blu Wireless’ 60 GHz trackside radio, along with nine edge switches. These advancements provide consistent, gigabit connectivity throughout the 51-mile electrified route.

In addition to enhancing passenger internet access, the network supports Caltrain’s broader digital services such as CCTV monitoring, real-time train information and cybersecurity protections through Nomad Secure intrusion detection. The deployment reflects Caltrain’s commitment to offering an unparalleled passenger experience while meeting the demands of future digital infrastructure requirements.

Emmanuel Henry, Managing Director of Nomad Digital, said: “Nomad Digital is very proud to be working with Caltrain to develop an innovative connectivity solution which will support the delivery of the best possible passenger experience. We have been delighted with the results of our testing and look forward to continuing our work with Caltrain over the years. I would also like to acknowledge the outstanding collaboration between Nomad Digital and Caltrain which has enabled us to deliver this key project on time.”

Michelle Bouchard, Executive Director at Caltrain, said: “Our new trackside network provides the broadband that keeps our trains working at their best, while also providing our riders with a high speed Wi-Fi connection. This is a major improvement for both the operation of our railroad and the onboard passenger experience, and is another aspect of how the future of Caltrain has arrived.”

