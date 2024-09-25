Plasser & Theurer and Deutsche Bahn celebrate 65 years of partnership

Posted: 25 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Plasser & Theurer marks 65 years of collaboration with Deutsche Bahn, delivering over 740 machines and advancing sustainable railway technologies.

Credit: Plasser & Theurer

Plasser & Theurer, an Austrian railway engineering company, is marking 65 years of successful collaboration with Deutsche Bahn (DB), a partnership that has led to the delivery of 740 track construction machines, over 150 of which remain in service. This long-standing relationship has seen the introduction of numerous pioneering railway technologies on DB’s tracks, helping to ensure the reliability and efficiency of Germany’s rail infrastructure.

DB InfraGO, Deutsche Bahn’s infrastructure division, has consistently set high standards for the procurement of modern machinery to support the quality and availability of its railway network. As environmental and economic sustainability take centre stage in the railway construction sector, the demand for innovative, eco-friendly technology has intensified. Plasser & Theurer has responded to this need by developing advanced hybrid propulsion systems for track maintenance vehicles, beginning with its overhead-line maintenance vehicles in 2017.

One of the key innovations is the Plasser CatenaryCrafter 15.4 E³, a machine designed for emission-free operation. The vehicle draws power from overhead lines, complemented by a powerful battery system, and includes a diesel-electric power pack to ensure reliability in situations where additional power is needed. This flexibility allows for high-speed travel to work sites and facilitates material transport and shunting operations. In addition to its functional advantages, the machine is equipped with modern safety features, including a removable crane basket and an elevating work platform for easy access to overhead lines.

The machine also prioritises occupational safety and worker comfort, offering walkable access along its entire length, eliminating the need for operators to leave the vehicle during operation. The crew cab includes amenities like a kitchenette, sanitary facilities and workshop space, providing a comfortable environment for up to 11 personnel during transfers and on-site work. An integrated European Train Control System (ETCS) and an electric braking system further enhance the machine’s efficiency and safety, allowing energy recovery to either recharge the battery or feed back into the overhead line.

As DB InfraGO faces increasing transport volumes and the need for frequent maintenance, the demand for sustainable and efficient track construction technologies has become more pressing. Plasser & Theurer’s hybrid vehicles are expected to play a pivotal role in this modernisation effort. To address aging track maintenance machinery, DB InfraGO initiated talks with Plasser & Theurer in 2022 to discuss future replacement investments.

In August 2024, DB InfraGO, Plasser & Theurer, and service partner Plasser ROBEL Services signed an agreement outlining plans for the hire purchase of 15 hybrid Plasser CatenaryCrafter E³ machines. Contract negotiations are set to take place in the coming weeks, with the potential for the new machines to be in service as early as the 2029 construction season.