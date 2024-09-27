Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 27 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover the impactful community efforts of Southern and GTR staff in Brighton participating in beach clean-ups, LNER’s innovative ‘Our Planet’ train promoting sustainable travel and Brightline’s themed rides for concertgoers heading to The Big Concert.

Thameslink and Southern Railway Staff join Great British Beach Clean at Brighton

Railway staff from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Southern swapped trains for trash bags as they took part in The Great British Beach Clean at Brighton. A team of 41 volunteers cleaned a 100m stretch of beach near the iconic i360, collecting 345 pieces of litter weighing 10.5kg, with two-thirds of it being plastic.

Supported by Councillor Joy Robinson from Brighton & Hove City Council and the Southeast Community Rail Partnership, the volunteers meticulously cataloged all the litter. This data aids the Marine Conservation Society, the event organiser, in understanding and combating marine pollution. Past initiatives by the society include advocating for plastic bag charges and better wet wipe labeling.

Jason Brooker, Head of Environment at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “Many of our stations are in locations with beautiful beaches, and it’s really important we support our communities to help keep them looking that way. 60% of the rubbish that washes up on our beaches is plastic which is catastrophic to wildlife.”

Lizzie Price, Beachwatch Manager at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The Great British Beach Clean depends on the support of volunteers and we’re delighted that Govia Thameslink staff are taking part. The beach litter data collected during these clean-ups are invaluable in shaping scientific understanding and driving the changes needed to protect our precious marine life.”

LNER unveils ‘Our Planet’ train pioneering sustainable travel in the UK

LNER has introduced a new train named ‘Our Planet,’ reflecting its commitment to sustainable travel. The train, wrapped in a livery made from partially bio-based materials produced by 3M, is the first in the UK rail industry to use such environmentally friendly materials. This initiative aligns with LNER’s broader goal of promoting low-carbon travel and achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

The launch on 22 September 2024 coincides with World Car Free Day, highlighting the rail industry’s crucial role in reducing carbon emissions. LNER’s data indicates that its trains produce significantly lower emissions compared to cars and planes – seven times less than driving and 15 times less than flying.

Since the introduction of its Azuma trains in 2019, LNER has reduced its carbon emissions by 47%. The company plans to continue using sustainable materials for future liveries, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Warrick Dent, LNER’s Safety & Operations Director, said: “LNER has made a commitment to embed sustainability, equality and just practices into everything we do, and we wanted to showcase this ethos by finding an alternative option to traditional train vinyls that are non-recyclable. We’re so proud to be testing and trialling a partially bio-based product that could significantly improve the way our trains are maintained in the future. We welcome ‘Our Planet’ to our fleet.”

Brightline offers Swift rides to The Big Concert with Tay-keover sing-along trains

Brightline is set to provide concertgoers with an exciting travel experience to The Big Concert at Hard Rock Stadium on 20 October 2024. In partnership with iHeartRadio, the company is offering special Tay-keover Sing-Along trains departing from Brightline Orlando Station on 18, 19, and 20 October. These themed rides will feature live music from iHeart Media, along with engaging activities such as friendship bracelet swaps, curated bites and beverages, as well as unique photo opportunities.

Passengers will enjoy themed decor on board, creating a festive atmosphere leading up to the concert. Shuttles will be available at Aventura Station to transport guests directly to Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets for these sought-after rides are still on sale and travellers can easily book their seats through the Brightline website.