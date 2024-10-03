Amtrak to begin major rail yard upgrades in Seattle amid record ridership

Amtrak has announced that it is set to begin significant upgrades to its King Street Coach Yard in Seattle, following the award of a construction contract to PCL Construction Services, Inc. This project is part of Amtrak’s broader New Era of Rail initiative, which aims to modernise facilities and accommodate growing passenger demand, as rail ridership hits record highs across the U.S., including the Pacific Northwest.

The modernisation of the Seattle rail yard will enable more efficient maintenance practices and prepare the site for Amtrak’s state-of-the-art Airo trains, set to debut in 2026 on the Cascades route. These trains will enhance the travel experience and ensure smoother operations for Amtrak’s long-distance routes, such as the Coast Starlight and Empire Builder, which also operate out of this facility. Key components of the project include the construction of a new two-bay Maintenance and Inspection (M&I) facility and a new Service and Cleaning (S&C) bay. These upgrades will create a world-class maintenance yard designed to support a modern rail system.

Amtrak’s Executive Vice President of Capital Delivery, Laura Mason, said: “We look forward to breaking ground soon on this important project that will modernise maintenance and upgrade the overall customer experience.”

The upgrades to the King Street Coach Yard, located about one mile south of Seattle’s King Street Station, will include the relocation of existing facilities, utility upgrades and additional storage space for maintenance materials. Construction will occur within the yard’s existing footprint, with minimal disruption to ongoing rail services. Completion is expected by 2027. Notably, the project aligns with Amtrak’s sustainability goals. The new facility will be fossil fuel-free for heating, leveraging the region’s renewable electricity resources. This is part of Amtrak’s broader plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, with a goal of using 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030.

This project is the second major rail yard upgrade contract Amtrak has awarded in 2024, following similar work at Philadelphia’s Penn Coach Yard. Additional upgrades are planned for key locations across the U.S., including Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C., as well as other facilities in Oregon.

The nearly $300 million investment in the Seattle rail yard, funded through the IIJA, is expected to create jobs and stimulate economic development in the region. Similar infrastructure initiatives around the country are enhancing local communities while preparing Amtrak for long-term expansion.