Amtrak partners with Google to promote sustainable travel choices

2 SHARES

Posted: 1 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Amtrak and Google have partnered to provide real-time train information in Google Search, encouraging more sustainable travel options and supporting Amtrak’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak has announced that it has partnered with Google to provide travellers with more sustainable transportation options when searching for intercity travel. Through a new data integration, users can now access real-time Amtrak departure times, trip durations and fare information directly on Google Search. Once a train is selected, customers can seamlessly book their journey on Amtrak’s website without re-entering trip details.

This collaboration also extends to flight searches on Google. When a user looks for flights, Google will now include Amtrak as an alternative for routes where rail is a reasonable option. This feature is designed to encourage travellers to consider more sustainable transportation choices by highlighting the environmental benefits of train travel.

Amtrak President Roger Harris emphasised the importance of this initiative in addressing climate change, stating, “One of the biggest impacts we can make towards climate change is shifting the way people get around. As we continue offering services that motivate people to shift out of cars and planes into trains, we are thrilled that this integration makes it even easier for users to find rail options for their travel needs while also potentially lowering their carbon emissions.”

The partnership aligns with Amtrak’s broader sustainability goals, which include achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Amtrak aims to leverage the extensive U.S. railway infrastructure to expand its low-carbon, high-capacity intercity passenger routes, enhancing the economy, improving communities and offering new opportunities for both travellers and workers.