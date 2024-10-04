Network Rail signs MoU with Korean Rail Research Institute to enhance rail resilience

Posted: 4 October 2024

Network Rail has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korean Rail Research Institute to collaborate on developing technology that enhances rail network resilience to extreme weather.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Rail Research Institute (KRRI), marking a collaborative effort aimed at improving the resilience of rail networks to extreme weather events. The agreement represents a significant step in international co-operation in rail research and development.

The MoU had been formalised by Dr. Myung Sagong, Director General of the R&BD Planning and Strategy Division at KRRI, and Robert Ampomah, Chief Technology Officer at Network Rail. This collaboration builds on Network Rail’s existing partnerships with several European rail organizations, including SBB, ProRail, BaneNor and Trafikverket.

Both organisations have identified several key areas for joint research, including:

Evaluation techniques for landslides: Developing methods to assess and mitigate landslide risks on rail lines

Subgrade instability: Utilising business information modelling alongside geographical information systems to analyse and address stability issues

Infrastructure resilience assessment: Evaluating how well rail infrastructure can withstand extreme weather conditions

Inspection technologies: Employing tethered drones and robotics for the inspection of railway structures.

Dr. Myung Sagong said: “This was a time to share the technological capabilities and experiences of both organisations, as well as areas of desired co-operation. We will strive to develop this into future Korea-UK international joint research projects and create technological synergy.”

Robert Ampomah said: “Despite the distance between us, technology will bring us together. We at Network Rail look forward to working with KRRI to find innovative solutions that will make our railways safer and higher performing for our passengers and workforce.”

This MoU is part of Network Rail‘s International Research & Development Partnership Programme (IRDPP), which focuses on delivering innovative technologies aimed at improving safety and ensuring the rail network meets the needs of passengers and freight customers. The partnership is expected to evolve over the next five years, following productive discussions between the UK’s Department of Transport, KRRI and Network Rail.