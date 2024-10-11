QTS tackles mental health challenges in the rail industry

Posted: 11 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

QTS is leading efforts in the rail industry to prioritise mental health by providing training, peer support and accessible resources to foster a more open and supportive work environment.

Despite growing awareness of mental health, the rail industry has been slower to address these challenges among its workforce. QTS, a rail infrastructure company, is taking steps to change this by prioritising mental health and creating a more supportive environment for its employees.

In industries like rail, where safety, long hours and physically demanding tasks are common, mental health often takes a back seat to physical health. QTS has worked to make mental wellbeing a central focus, recognising the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding mental health struggles.

The rail sector has traditionally fostered a “tough it out” mentality, where admitting to mental health challenges was often seen as a weakness. To combat this, QTS has integrated mental health awareness into its company culture. The company introduced Mental Health First Aid training in 2018, with over 130 employees now trained to recognise signs of stress, anxiety and depression. These trained employees provide peer support, offering a safe space for colleagues to discuss their concerns.

Leadership at QTS has played a key role in promoting mental health. By openly supporting mental health initiatives, management encourages employees to seek help without fear of judgment or career repercussions. In addition to this, QTS provides access to an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), which offers confidential counselling and guidance on external mental health resources.

To further reduce stigma, QTS actively discourages the use of phrases like “man up,” which can discourage employees from expressing vulnerability. The company aims to create an environment where mental health is openly discussed and supported.

The rail industry presents unique challenges, including long hours and physically demanding work, that can contribute to burnout and stress. QTS’s initiatives focus on addressing these pressures through training, support networks and accessible services, setting an example for the industry in how to support workforce mental wellbeing. Through these efforts, QTS is working to create a healthier, more resilient workforce.