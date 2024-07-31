QTS and South Lanarkshire Council launch rail skills academy

QTS and South Lanarkshire Council, with support from Network Rail, have launched the region’s first Rail Skills Academy to train young, unemployed residents in railway maintenance and address industry skills gaps.

Credit: QTS Group

QTS, in collaboration with South Lanarkshire Council and with support from Network Rail, has announced the launch of the region’s inaugural Rail Skills Academy. The programme aims to address the growing skills gap and diversify the rail industry workforce by training young individuals from South Lanarkshire.

Funded by South Lanarkshire Council and operated by QTS Training on behalf of Network Rail, the Rail Skills Academy is part of the legacy initiatives associated with the East Kilbride Enhancement Project. The Academy is seeking enthusiastic individuals aged 18 to 24 who are currently unemployed.

A skills assessment day for the academy is scheduled for 9 August 2024, from 10:00 to 12:30 at the Routes to Work South office in East Kilbride. This session will help determine eligibility and suitability for the programme.

The academy’s curriculum is designed to address both employability and core skills, including health and safety, track safety and induction. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn the SQA Level 4 Practical Skills for Employment qualification. The 10-week course will take place at the East Kilbride Enhancement project site, with transportation provided for participants.

Lorna Gibson, Director of QTS Training, said: “This will be the 8th cohort of QTS Rail Skills Academy trainees and we are delighted to bring the opportunity for the first time to South Lanarkshire. The programme has a current success rate of 97% of employment following graduation, which shows there is a demand for these young people within the industry. The work being carried out on the East Kilbride line is the perfect opportunity to provide work experience and for the young people to gain the qualifications, competencies and initial experience required to progress through what can prove to be a thriving career.”

South Lanarkshire Council’s Chair of Community and Enterprise Resources, Councillor Robert Brown, said: “Taking part in meaningful work experience and training is a key component to support young people into sustainable employment. South Lanarkshire Council is delighted to be working in partnership with QTS and Routes to Work South to provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and progress to employment opportunities within the rail industry.”

Network Rail’s Capital Delivery Director, Gerry McQuade, said: “We’re delighted to support this initiative once again, following on from our previous involvement with the Rail Skills Academy during the delivery of the Levenmouth Rail Link project in Fife.”