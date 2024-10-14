Campaign for Better Transport urges UK Chancellor to cut public transport costs

14 October 2024

The Campaign for Better Transport urges Chancellor Rachel Reeves to extend the £2 bus fare cap and freeze rail fares to keep public transport affordable in the upcoming Budget.

Credit: Campaign for Better Transport

The Campaign for Better Transport has announced that it is calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to prioritise affordable public transport in her forthcoming Budget. The charity has proposed extending the £2 bus fare cap, introducing discounted bus fares for children and young people, as well as freezing rail fares for 2025 to benefit those reliant on buses and trains.

Silviya Barrett from the transport charity said: “Millions of people who rely on buses and trains are likely to see their fares go up next year, yet keeping public transport affordable helps boost the economy and reduces carbon emissions. Drivers have enjoyed a 14-year fuel duty freeze, so it’s about time public transport passengers were given the same treatment. At the moment, it can be cheaper to drive or fly than take public transport and that shouldn’t be the case.”

The £2 bus fare cap, introduced in January 2023 and set to end soon, has been praised for increasing passenger numbers and making bus travel more accessible. The charity also noted that regulated rail fares had risen by 4.9% in March 2024, with another potential increase of 3.6% on the horizon for 2025, based on July’s Retail Price Index.

Campaign for Better Transport argues that affordable public transport is essential for promoting economic growth, achieving net zero targets and reducing air pollution, urging the government to take action in the upcoming Budget.