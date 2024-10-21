ScotRail and Network Rail strengthen agreement for enhanced railway integration

ScotRail and Network Rail have signed a strengthened Alliance Agreement aimed at boosting integration between the two organisations to provide a safer, more reliable and environmentally friendly railway system in Scotland. Both ScotRail and Network Rail now operate under the public sector, and this renewed partnership reflects the Scottish government’s commitment to an integrated railway that supports Scotland’s economy and society while improving services for railway users.

This new Agreement updates the 2015 collaboration between Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail. It aligns with the Scottish government’s High-Level Output Specification (HLOS), which outlines investment priorities for Network Rail Scotland. Several projects currently in progress require close coordination between the infrastructure manager and the train operator to enhance services for both passengers and freight customers.

The agreement aims to further identify areas where collaboration can deliver improved services, while maintaining the operational independence of ScotRail and Network Rail. The findings will be reported to the Alliance Executive by March 2025, with oversight provided by the Alliance Board, which includes representatives from ScotRail, Network Rail, Scottish Rail Holdings and Transport Scotland.

Both organisations already collaborate in various areas, such as operating an Integrated Control Centre, developing a joint climate action plan, and working on the long-term replacement of ScotRail’s train fleet.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “The best way to deliver a safe, reliable and green railway in Scotland is for ScotRail and Network Rail to work together as much as possible, while recognising that we remain two separate companies. The signing of a strengthened Alliance Agreement is a great opportunity to work even more closely with Network Rail. We are committed to greater integration to ensure the best possible service for our passengers and freight customers.”

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland Managing Director, said: “Scotland’s Railway provides a vital transport link to thousands of people across the country every single day. From vital connections to our rural communities, through to heavily utilised networks across Scotland’s cities, our railway community, which also includes over 8,800 colleagues working on track and train, is a vital part of our nation’s transport infrastructure.”