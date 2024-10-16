Network Rail partners with The Green Block to enhance recycling efforts

Posted: 16 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Network Rail and The Green Block are partnering to boost station recycling to 95% and eliminate landfill waste using innovative Mobile Segregation Units and real-time tracking.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced a new initiative in collaboration with The Green Block, aiming to boost recycling rates at its stations to 95% and eliminate landfill waste. This effort follows a successful trial of The Green Block’s Mobile Segregation Unit (MSU), which began in 2020 at London Victoria station.

The MSU operates by manually sorting waste into recyclable materials on-site and capturing accurate digital data from the waste collected from trains, public bins and retailers. Since the trial’s inception, the technology has enabled Network Rail to recycle over 7,000 tonnes of waste, with an expected reduction of 121 tonnes in carbon emissions at London Victoria over the next year – equivalent to the weight of a blue whale.

Due to the success at London Victoria, two additional MSUs have been implemented at London Bridge and London Waterloo stations. Together, these units are estimated to recycle around 1,500 coffee cups daily across the three stations, amounting to approximately 42,000 cups every four weeks.

The initiative has also generated £10,000 in revenue from recycled materials since December 2023, funds that will be reinvested into the railway. Additionally, it has created 18 sustainable jobs within the local community.

In conjunction with National Recycling Week, which runs from 14 to 18 October 2024, Network Rail has introduced 60 new 1,100-litre bins at London Victoria station. Each bin features a QR code, allowing passengers to track the recycling journey of their coffee cups. This development also presents a potential for industry-first sponsorship opportunities that could enhance revenue and reduce waste management costs for taxpayers.

Network Rail is collaborating closely with train operators and retailers to ensure all waste is tracked and weighed in real time using proprietary software called Plaza. This system allows for detailed monitoring of waste generation and disposal. From April 2025, organisations will be required to maintain digital records of waste management, a requirement Network Rail will meet five years ahead of schedule.

Karin Skelton, Network Rail’s Sustainability Programme Manager, said: “We produce thousands of tonnes of waste every year at our big London stations, so The Green Block partnership means we’ve been able to significantly improve our recycling rates to over 90%. But we’re committed to doing even more and are aiming to reach 95%, as well as eradicating the waste we send to landfill.”

Josh Katz, General Manager of the MSU division at The Green Block, highlighted the partnership’s significance, expressing pride in supporting Network Rail’s sustainability efforts through innovative waste management solutions.