New rail booking service expands travel options across Europe

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

RateHawk has launched a new rail travel booking service across 13 European countries, offering a sustainable travel option through a partnership with Rail Europe.

Credit: RateHawk

RateHawk, a prominent online travel platform, has added rail travel booking to its service portfolio, offering access to train tickets across 13 European countries. This new feature broadens the range of travel options for users, who already benefit from booking accommodations, flights and car rentals through the platform. The rail travel service is made possible through an agreement with Rail Europe, a leader in European train bookings, and is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable travel solutions.

The expansion into railway travel comes as an important step in addressing the environmental benefits of train travel, which is increasingly recognised for its lower carbon footprint compared to other modes of transportation. Rail Europe’s service includes prominent train providers such as Italo, Renfe, SBB CFF FFS and Eurostar, allowing users to explore Europe through scenic and efficient routes. Popular journeys like the Bernina Express and Glacier Express are part of the offerings.

The service’s introduction aligns with trends highlighting the growing popularity of rail travel, both for leisure and business purposes. Data from Phocuswright points to a steady increase in rail bookings, with projections showing a rise from $112 million in 2022 to $165 million in 2024. This trend is driven by both the environmental benefits of rail and technological advancements in booking platforms.

With this new service, RateHawk aims to make it easier for travellers to combine train travel with other transport elements, enhancing convenience and promoting eco-friendly travel options across Europe.

Björn Bender, CEO of Rail Europe, added: “We are excited to collaborate with RateHawk to make rail travel more accessible to travel professionals around the world. This dynamic partnership reflects our shared commitment to offering seamless travel solutions through advanced technology. At Rail Europe, we believe train travel is the best way to explore Europe—not only for its efficiency but also for its positive environmental impact.”