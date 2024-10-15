Renfe to launch new high-speed AVE route between Barcelona and Toulouse in 2025

Global Railway Review

Renfe will launch a new high-speed AVE service between Barcelona and Toulouse in mid-2025, offering six daily cross-border trains and connecting 17 cities across Spain and southern France.

Renfe has announced that it is set to launch a new international high-speed AVE service between Barcelona and Toulouse in the second quarter of 2025. This new service will make Renfe the first cross-border operator to offer six daily trains connecting Spain and several major cities in southern France.

The route will link Barcelona to Toulouse, with intermediate stops in Girona, Figueres, Perpignan and Carcassonne. The proposed schedule includes connections from other Spanish cities like Madrid, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Lleida and Castellón, broadening travel options for passengers across both countries.

Expansion of Renfe’s French network

With the addition of Toulouse and Carcassonne, Renfe will now serve a total of 11 French cities with its high-speed AVE trains. The new route will also restore direct train services between Spain, Toulouse and Carcassonne, which had previously been disrupted. As Toulouse is one of France’s major industrial and tourist hubs, the new connection is expected to benefit both leisure and business travellers.

The new service is planned to run seasonally from April to mid-September, with a potential expansion based on demand. The expected travel time between Barcelona and Toulouse will be around three hours and 30 minutes.

Safety certification and operational plans

Renfe has already submitted a request to the European Union Railway Agency (EUAR) for an extension of its safety certificate to operate in Toulouse. Once approved, the company will begin training its staff and announce ticket sales and the service launch date.

Renfe’s business plan for this route includes a request for schedules to coordinate with other high-speed services in Spain and France, optimising connections for passengers.

Strengthening cross-border mobility

The new Barcelona-Toulouse route marks another step in Renfe’s ongoing expansion of international services, following the introduction of routes to Lyon and Marseille in 2023. Renfe’s high-speed AVE services are contributing to more sustainable and connected mobility between Spain and France, addressing the goals of the Single European Railway Area project.

By Spring 2025, Renfe will offer six daily AVE services – three in each direction – on international routes, connecting 17 cities across Spain and France. This development consolidates Renfe’s position as the leading operator of cross-border train services between the two countries.