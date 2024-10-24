Rail Baltica joins as strategic partner in Intelligent Rail Summit 2024 in Tallinn

Rail Baltica will participate in the Intelligent Rail Summit 2024 in Tallinn, Estonia, discussing its role in enhancing rail connectivity and sustainability in the Baltic region.

Rail Baltica has announced that it will play a key role as a strategic partner at the Intelligent Rail Summit 2024, taking place in Tallinn, Estonia. Organised by the Dutch publisher ProMedia Group, known for industry platforms like RailTech.com, the event will bring together experts to explore the latest advancements in rail technology and innovation. High-level contributions from Rail Baltica executives, such as Emilien Dang, Chief Technical Officer at RB Rail, and Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia, are expected to highlight the project’s significance for the region.

According to Emilien Dang, the summit is an important opportunity for knowledge exchange that will help shape the future of rail infrastructure across the Baltics. He emphasised Rail Baltica’s role in enhancing connectivity with European railways and in bringing modern, sustainable high-speed rail expertise to the region.

Dang said: “This knowledge transfer will play a very important role in the future development of railway technologies across the region. As we continue to advance this ambitious infrastructure project in the Baltics, staying updated on the latest technological innovations is critical to achieving greater efficiency, safety and sustainability.”

Meanwhile, Anvar Salomets will focus on the challenges and strategies involved in connecting the Baltic States with the wider European railway network. He highlighted the importance of key infrastructure projects like the Ülemiste terminal, which is being developed with advanced mobility solutions designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. “At the Intelligent Rail Summit, we are excited to share our vision of how Rail Baltica will not only serve Estonia but also pioneer new standards for rail connectivity and sustainability across Europe,” Salomets said.

The summit will cover various key topics for the rail industry, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), train monitoring systems, asset management technologies, and predictive maintenance. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Ülemiste International Passenger Terminal, a major component of the Rail Baltica project. Positioned strategically near Tallinn airport, the terminal is designed to serve as a crucial hub linking Estonia with the rest of Europe. The terminal, which began construction in 2023, will support eco-friendly transport options and contribute to the urban development of the area.