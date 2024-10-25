Recommended

Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 25 October 2024

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday,’ we cover Auntie Anne’s debut at Brighton station, the Railway Benefit Fund’s 2024 Heart of Gold Award finalists and the festive return of the Santa Express on the Great Central Railway.

Auntie Anne’s opens first UK railway station location at Brighton station

GTR

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that it has introduced the well-known pretzel brand Auntie Anne’s to Brighton station. This marks the global franchise’s debut in a UK rail station.

Auntie Anne’s celebrated the launch on 22 October 2024, with a “giant pretzel pulling ceremony,” attracting over 200 customers. The brand offered free pretzels to the first 100 visitors and entertained guests with an appearance by the chain’s mascot, Mr. Twisty.

This Brighton location is part of GTR’s broader strategy to revitalise its network’s retail spaces, which is experiencing a resurgence in occupancy. The railway operator, managing around 350 retail units, currently has more than 70 tenancy agreements underway, exceeding the total agreements finalised in 2023. Many of these leases involve spaces that had been vacant since before or during the pandemic.

Stephen MacCallaugh, Head of Stations at GTR, highlighted the significance of the opening, stating, “It’s brilliant that retail businesses are continuing to invest in our stations after such a difficult period.”

Max Burton, Managing Director of Auntie Anne’s UK & Ireland, also expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “This move reflects our commitment to being where our customers are, the first of many steps as we explore new opportunities in travel hubs across the UK and Ireland.”

With hopes to attract both regular commuters and visiting tourists, the Brighton Auntie Anne’s is part of a larger trend aimed at strengthening the presence of retail in transport hubs as local economies recover post-pandemic.

Railway Benefit Fund announces 2024 Heart of Gold Award finalists

Railway Benefit Fund Announces

Credit: Railway Benefit Fund

The Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) has unveiled the finalists for its annual Heart of Gold Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and dedication in the rail industry. Each year, the awards honour individuals and teams whose work makes a significant impact, from acts of heroism and volunteer service to promoting well-being and fostering community support. Nominations across various categories showcased inspirational contributions from colleagues industry-wide, underscoring the positive influence of their work.

Meet the 2024 Heart of Gold Award Finalists:

Rising Star Award 

  • Dale Haggett – Network Rail
  • Paris Ludlow – c2c
  • Sophie Styles-Hudson – Network Rail

Rail Hero Award 

  • Leon Mason – Network Rail
  • Maurice Skinner – GTR
  • Grace-Anne Stephenson – Arriva Rail London

Wellbeing Champion Award 

  • Raye Fullard – Rail Delivery Group
  • Vikky Goodwin – VolkerRail
  • Ian Watson – TransPennine Express

Star Team Award 

  • Route Crime Security & Suicide Prevention Team – Network Rail
  • Sheffield Station Community First Responder Team – EMR
  • Trauma Risk Incident Management (TRiM) Team – Southeastern

Inspirational Volunteer Award 

  • David Cresswell – West Midlands Trains
  • Dan Floyd – Freightliner
  • Susan Smith – Network Rail

Lifetime Achievement Award 

  • Phil Mankee – GWR
  • Chris Phillips – Network Rail
  • Frances Phillips – Avanti West Coast

Voting is now open, and all are invited to support these exceptional finalists. Visit the RBF’s official page here to cast your vote. Voting will help decide this year’s Heart of Gold Award recipients as they continue to inspire positive change across the rail sector.

Santa Express returns to Great Central Railway for the 2024 festive season

Great Central Railway

Credit: Great Central Railway

The Great Central Railway’s Santa Express is set to make a return this year, offering families from across the Midlands and beyond a magical, festive experience. Running from 23 November 2024 through to Christmas Eve, the heritage steam railway will treat passengers to a scenic ride through winter landscapes while sharing in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa Claus himself.

The Santa Express begins its journey at the historic Loughborough Station, weaving through the picturesque Charnwood countryside before reaching Leicester North. This year, a new stop along the Swithland Viaduct allows passengers to take in the views of seasonal scenery and local wildlife.

On-board, children will receive a Christmas Activity Pack, with games, puzzles and colouring sheets to enjoy during the ride. Santa will make his way through the train, greeting children and giving each a gift. Children also receive drinks and treats, along with a festive goody bag to take home. Adults can enjoy complimentary mince pies and along with drinks.

For those looking for a personalised experience, private carriages are available. Families choosing this option will enjoy a private visit with Santa, as well as additional options like hot chocolate, custom Santa Express mugs and chocolate treats.

Tickets are available now for standard and private seating options, with early booking recommended due to high demand.

