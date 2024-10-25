Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!
Posted: 25 October 2024 | Global Railway Review | No comments yet
In this week’s ‘Good News Friday,’ we cover Auntie Anne’s debut at Brighton station, the Railway Benefit Fund’s 2024 Heart of Gold Award finalists and the festive return of the Santa Express on the Great Central Railway.
Auntie Anne’s opens first UK railway station location at Brighton station
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that it has introduced the well-known pretzel brand Auntie Anne’s to Brighton station. This marks the global franchise’s debut in a UK rail station.
Auntie Anne’s celebrated the launch on 22 October 2024, with a “giant pretzel pulling ceremony,” attracting over 200 customers. The brand offered free pretzels to the first 100 visitors and entertained guests with an appearance by the chain’s mascot, Mr. Twisty.
This Brighton location is part of GTR’s broader strategy to revitalise its network’s retail spaces, which is experiencing a resurgence in occupancy. The railway operator, managing around 350 retail units, currently has more than 70 tenancy agreements underway, exceeding the total agreements finalised in 2023. Many of these leases involve spaces that had been vacant since before or during the pandemic.
Stephen MacCallaugh, Head of Stations at GTR, highlighted the significance of the opening, stating, “It’s brilliant that retail businesses are continuing to invest in our stations after such a difficult period.”
Max Burton, Managing Director of Auntie Anne’s UK & Ireland, also expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “This move reflects our commitment to being where our customers are, the first of many steps as we explore new opportunities in travel hubs across the UK and Ireland.”
With hopes to attract both regular commuters and visiting tourists, the Brighton Auntie Anne’s is part of a larger trend aimed at strengthening the presence of retail in transport hubs as local economies recover post-pandemic.
Railway Benefit Fund announces 2024 Heart of Gold Award finalists
The Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) has unveiled the finalists for its annual Heart of Gold Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and dedication in the rail industry. Each year, the awards honour individuals and teams whose work makes a significant impact, from acts of heroism and volunteer service to promoting well-being and fostering community support. Nominations across various categories showcased inspirational contributions from colleagues industry-wide, underscoring the positive influence of their work.
Meet the 2024 Heart of Gold Award Finalists:
Rising Star Award
- Dale Haggett – Network Rail
- Paris Ludlow – c2c
- Sophie Styles-Hudson – Network Rail
Rail Hero Award
- Leon Mason – Network Rail
- Maurice Skinner – GTR
- Grace-Anne Stephenson – Arriva Rail London
Wellbeing Champion Award
- Raye Fullard – Rail Delivery Group
- Vikky Goodwin – VolkerRail
- Ian Watson – TransPennine Express
Star Team Award
- Route Crime Security & Suicide Prevention Team – Network Rail
- Sheffield Station Community First Responder Team – EMR
- Trauma Risk Incident Management (TRiM) Team – Southeastern
Inspirational Volunteer Award
- David Cresswell – West Midlands Trains
- Dan Floyd – Freightliner
- Susan Smith – Network Rail
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Phil Mankee – GWR
- Chris Phillips – Network Rail
- Frances Phillips – Avanti West Coast
Voting is now open, and all are invited to support these exceptional finalists. Visit the RBF’s official page here to cast your vote. Voting will help decide this year’s Heart of Gold Award recipients as they continue to inspire positive change across the rail sector.