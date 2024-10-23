GTR opens applications for 2025 engineering apprenticeship intake

GTR is seeking applicants for its 2025 engineering apprenticeship programme, offering hands-on training, a UK-recognised qualification and career progression opportunities in rail engineering.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that it has launched its search for aspiring apprentice engineers to join its 2025 intake. The four-year apprenticeship offers hands-on experience in maintaining GTR’s extensive fleet of trains, gradually increasing responsibilities as trainees develop their skills. The programme combines practical work with theoretical learning, culminating in a UK-recognised trade qualification.

Open to individuals aged 16 and above, applicants must meet the entry requirements of achieving Level 4 or higher in GCSE English, Maths and Science. GTR’s programme aims to nurture the next generation of rail engineers, with successful candidates gaining valuable experience while earning a starting salary of £15,750, increasing to £22,000 in their final year. Once fully qualified, apprentices can expect to earn around £37,107 annually as a Level 1 service engineer.

Cameron Wytiahlowsky, Engineering Apprentice Trainer Assessor at GTR, said: “Engineering has always played a crucial role in the railway by keeping trains moving for thousands of customers. Now, we’re looking to recruit the next generation of engineers who are ready to take their first steps on the career ladder. This is a fantastic opportunity to earn a real salary, whilst learning the trade.”

GTR highlights the career progression and benefits offered, including free travel across the network. Many past apprentices have secured permanent roles within the company, gaining long-term employment in the rail industry.

Among the current apprentices is Katie Short, who joined GTR in 2023. Now in her second year, Katie, 22, is working towards qualifying as a Level 1 service engineer. “I’ve always enjoyed practical, hands-on jobs, so I wanted to take this passion and apply it to an industry where I could create a longstanding career. I researched engineering jobs and found GTR’s apprenticeship scheme,” she shared.

Applications for GTR’s 2025 apprentice intake are now open, offering a pathway to a fulfilling career in rail engineering.