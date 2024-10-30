TfL launches major investment to expand accessible toilets across London’s transport network

Posted: 30 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

TfL has unveiled a five-year plan to install new accessible toilets and upgrade existing facilities, aiming to improve accessibility and ensure all rail passengers are within 20 minutes of a restroom on the network.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that it has launched an extensive programme to enhance toilet accessibility across London’s transport network, as part of its ‘Equity in Motion’ initiative to make public transport more inclusive. Backed by a commitment of £3 million annually for five years, this programme aims to install new accessible toilets and upgrade existing facilities on the Tube, Overground and Elizabeth lines, ensuring that passengers are always within 20 minutes of a restroom.

Following input from riders, advocacy groups and staff, TfL has mapped out a plan prioritising high-traffic stations, terminus points and those offering step-free access or night services. The initial phase includes installations at key Overground and Underground stations like Camden Road, Hammersmith and Morden. Additionally, TfL plans to upgrade non-accessible toilets to fully accessible ones at Amersham, Green Park, Sudbury Hill and Seven Sisters, and aims to improve the upkeep and cleanliness of facilities across the network.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Toilet provision is critical for many Londoners and visitors, and can even determine whether somebody travels on public transport at all. That’s why I’m planning to make the biggest ever investment to increase toilet provision across TfL services and boost accessibility.”

The lack of sufficient public toilets can deter people from using public transport. John McGeachy from Age UK London pointed out that nearly 20% of people avoid leaving home due to inadequate toilet options, sometimes referred to as the “loo leash.” Enhanced public restroom availability could positively impact Londoners’ mobility and quality of life, particularly for older and disabled individuals.

TfL’s programme includes a “Toilet Tube Map” that details all available toilets across the network, indicating those with baby-changing facilities and wheelchair accessibility. In addition, TfL is training staff to guide passengers to the nearest facilities and ensure smooth access to RADAR-key-accessible toilets. With a best-practice guide under development, TfL’s goal is to build a sustainable and accessible restroom network that meets the needs of all passengers.