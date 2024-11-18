Bankstown Interchange nears completion ahead of 2025 Sydney Metro launch

Posted: 18 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Bankstown’s new transport hub is set to open in 2025, offering residents direct access to Sydney Metro, Sydney Trains and bus services, with major station upgrades well underway.

Credit: Sydney Metro

Sydney Metro has announced that the first major transport interchange in Southwest Sydney is rapidly taking form at Bankstown Station, which is being prepared to host Sydney Metro services by 2025. This development promises to transform the Bankstown area into a key transit hub, giving residents seamless access to a range of transport options, including Sydney Trains, buses and the new Sydney Metro.

Significant upgrades have already been completed at the station, including the removal of parts of the existing platforms to accommodate a new central plaza. This plaza will connect the north and south sides of Bankstown, providing pedestrians with a direct link across the station for the first time.

Currently, over 100 workers are engaged in the station’s transformation, focusing on various aspects of construction and safety enhancements. Key milestones achieved so far include:

Completion of the Metro Services building, with ongoing testing and commissioning processes

Construction of two new Metro platforms

Excavation of the old platform and realignment of tracks to create the new plaza between the Sydney Metro and Sydney Trains stations

Commissioning of the new T6 line, providing a four-car shuttle service between Bankstown and Lidcombe

Installation of four out of a planned 36 platform screen doors, essential safety features designed to keep passengers safely away from the tracks.

With 160 of the total 360 platform screen doors now installed across the 10 stations being upgraded between Marrickville and Bankstown, the project is progressing steadily. The next steps will involve installing the remaining screen doors at Bankstown Station, completing platform fittings and finishing the cross-corridor plaza.

In the coming phases, additional enhancements to the Sydney Trains platforms and installation of a track crossover will enable eight-car train operations between Bankstown and Lidcombe. Once complete, the Bankstown interchange will provide residents and commuters with a modern, efficient and fully integrated transit hub, significantly enhancing connectivity across Sydney’s Southwest.