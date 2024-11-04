Hitachi signs agreement with Luxembourg’s CFL to upgrade digital signalling at railway stations

Posted: 4 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Hitachi Rail has signed an agreement with Luxembourg’s CFL to modernise signalling at Bettembourg and Dudelange stations, enhancing digital communications and boosting rail reliability and capacity.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has announced that it has entered into a framework agreement with Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois (CFL), Luxembourg’s national railway company, to modernise the signalling systems at Bettembourg and Dudelange stations. This project is part of an ongoing collaboration between Hitachi Rail and CFL aimed at enhancing Luxembourg’s railway infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Hitachi Rail will design, plan, install and commission advanced interlocking systems equipped with European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 Full Supervision. The project also includes simplified trackside light signalling, which will allow digital communications between trains and tracks, enhancing overall system reliability and enabling safer increases in track capacity.

Markus Fritz, Chief Operating Officer for Germany at Hitachi Rail, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, “This contract signing is a decisive step in our growth strategy. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with CFL and working together to set new standards that offer our customers and partners real added value. Our digital signalling solutions will help to increase reliability and capacity for passengers using the Bettembourg and Dudelange stations in Luxembourg.”

Luxembourg, strategically located at the centre of Europe’s rail network, is a key hub for cross-border rail traffic, linking important markets in Germany, France and Belgium. Upgrading signalling systems at Bettembourg and Dudelange will support Luxembourg’s role as a transit hub, facilitating increased rail connectivity and efficiency in the region.