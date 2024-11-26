Engineer Deovanni S. Miranda appointed as GM of Philippine National Railways

Posted: 26 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Engineer Deovanni S. Miranda, the new PNR General Manager, aims to lead railway rehabilitation and expansion with a focus on innovation and public service.

Credit: Philippine National Railways

Engineer Deovanni S. Miranda has been appointed as the General Manager of the Philippine National Railways (PNR), bringing with him extensive engineering expertise and a forward-looking vision for the future of the Philippine railways. He aims to spearhead initiatives in railway rehabilitation and expansion, with a strong focus on good governance and enhanced public service to align PNR’s growth with the country’s evolving transportation needs.

Miranda holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) and is currently furthering his studies through a Professional Science Master’s in Construction Management at the same institution. His diverse background in both engineering and management positions him well for the complex challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for PNR.

His career began in 2006 with engineering roles in Saudi Arabia, followed by a transfer in 2015 to Denmark, where he worked on the Copenhagen Cityringen Metro Project as an M&E Construction Coordinator and later as Lead Commissioning Engineer for the Copenhagen Metro Team I/S. In 2019, Miranda joined the Philippines’ Department of Transportation (DOTr) as Engineer IV on the LRT-2 East and LRT-2 West Project Teams, subsequently rising to the role of Engineer V, with responsibilities for technical services and project management across several rail initiatives.

In his most recent role, Miranda served as Overall Deputy Project Manager for the DOTr’s Metro Manila Subway Project, the nation’s first underground transit project, which has seen substantial progress in recent months. His hands-on experience with international and local rail projects brings valuable insights to PNR as it embarks on ambitious new development and modernisation plans.

Known for his strategic thinking, collaborative approach and innovative mindset, Miranda has been described by colleagues as a grounded and public-service-oriented leader. He aims to foster a workplace culture of empowerment, encouraging employees to share in PNR’s vision for progress and safety-focused service. In his leadership role, he remains dedicated to ensuring that community needs and safety are prioritised in PNR’s mission to modernise the nation’s railway infrastructure.

Miranda’s appointment comes as Philippine National Railways continues to work towards expanded connectivity and enhanced service for Filipino commuters.