TransPennine Express spreads festive cheer with new menu and community collaboration

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

TransPennine Express celebrates the holiday season with a festive on-board menu and community-driven decorations at Selby station.

Credit: TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express (TPE) has announced that it is embracing the holiday season with the launch of a festive menu designed to cater to a variety of tastes. Passengers can enjoy options ranging from breakfast brioche buns filled with sausages in blankets to a full turkey dinner or a vegan nutless roast. Sweet treats such as mince pies and refreshing Bucks Fizz add a celebratory touch.

The festive offerings are available across TPE services, with the West Coast Kitchen serving First Class passengers travelling between Manchester or Liverpool and Edinburgh or Glasgow. Meanwhile, the Express Plus Menu caters to other services on the network.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “Yule not want to miss out on our Christmas menu which offers festive favourites and nourishing dishes as well as tasty snacks. We have worked hard to improve our catering offering, particularly in First Class, to bring our customers an experience in line with what they expect and deserve when travelling on a premium service.”

For those seeking a local touch, the on-board hot chocolate comes from Farrer’s, a supplier based in the Lake District, who also provide tea and coffee. The festive menu will be available until 5 January 2025.

The holiday spirit extends beyond the trains, as TransPennine Express collaborates with St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School to bring a festive atmosphere to Selby station. 20 pupils from the school created handmade baubles to decorate the station’s Christmas tree, brightening the space for travellers and locals alike.

Andrew Watkins, Community and Development Manager at TPE, said: “It was fantastic to see the children’s creativity and excitement as they proudly displayed their handmade decorations. We want our stations to be the heart of the community, and it was wonderful to see everyone coming together.”

Helen Jellett, Deputy Headteacher at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, said: “Our children were so excited to take part in this project and showcase their creativity. It’s wonderful to see their work making a real impact in the local community.”