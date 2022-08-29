Network Rail completes upgrade work to key Elizabeth line station

Posted: 29 August 2022 | Global Railway Review |

Romford station has been given an internal upgrade and refurbishment, including an improved entrance hall, ticket office and lift access to Elizabeth line platforms.

Romford station's new entrance hall. Credit: Network Rail

The work at Romford station – a key interchange station serving the town of Romford in the London Borough of Havering, east London – is part of Network Rail’s Crossrail programme to upgrade the existing surface stations that are served by the Elizabeth line.

The interior of Romford station has been completely refurbished with increased circulation space and improved access into the station via a new northern entrance from The Battis. The existing entrances under the rail bridge have also been improved to give a better experience upon entering the station.

The staffed ticket office, originally on the mezzanine level, has been relocated to the ground floor. This provides better access to ticketing services and customer information, improving the overall operation of the station.

New lifts, providing easier access from street level to the mezzanine and platforms 3, 4 and 5 have also been installed to improve access for Elizabeth line passengers in addition to the ramps that are already in place to all platforms. This is part of the wider commitment to provide step-free access for passengers travelling on the Elizabeth line, at all 41 of its stations, including existing surface stations in east and west London.

The work was carried out throughout the pandemic, while keeping it open and safe for passengers to travel on Transport for London (TfL) and Greater Anglia services.

Romford station is part of the transformational new Elizabeth line, which opened the new central section through London in May 2022, with services from Romford directly into central London set to be introduced from 6 November.

Under Secretary of State for Transport, Baroness Vere, commented: “We remain committed to a fully accessible Elizabeth line and our £2.9 billion investment to improve the line and stations across the route plays a vital role in achieving just this.”

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “I’m grateful to all those who worked throughout the pandemic on this refurbishment project. This upgrade demonstrates how investment in public transport helps improve and increase sustainable travel options. The new and improved Romford station will help even more people enjoy the transformational Elizabeth line, make journeys easier and more pleasant for commuters. Encouraging people back on to trains is a crucial part of supporting our economic recovery.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s Route Director for Anglia, said: “The internal upgrades, together with new lifts will make the station experience much better for all passengers travelling across London on the transformational service that is the Elizabeth line.”

Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “It is great to see the new lifts and improved ticket hall now in operation at Romford station for our customers. With works also expected to complete at Ilford station very soon, the Elizabeth line will have step-free access provided at all stations, providing new journey options and unlocking new areas of London.”