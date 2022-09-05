Alstom to provide 10 Coradia Stream regional trains for FGC

0 SHARES

Alstom have been awarded a contract to provide Catalonian operator FGC with 10 new Coradia Stream regional trains and 15 years of maintenance.

The interior design of the Alstom Coradia Stream. It offers lots of space for luggage and wider corridors to facilitate accessibility - Credit: Alstom

Alstom has been awarded a contract worth €177 million by Catalonian operator FGC (Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya) to supply 10 new Coradia Stream regional trains, along with associated maintenance for a period of 15 years. The trains will be manufactured at Alstom’s industrial site in Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda, Barcelona. Alstom will also build a new services depot in its site, where the preventive and corrective maintenance will take place.

FGC will use these trains for the new commuter line that will connect Barcelona city centre with El Prat Airport. As a result, they have been designed with keeping in mind the specific needs of this type of journey, with lots of space for luggage and wider corridors to facilitate accessibility. They will also include the most advanced signalling solutions, as well as safety and passenger information systems to ensure the highest safety levels and best on-board experience.

“This contract is the result of Alstom’s commitment to smart and sustainable mobility in Catalonia,” Leopoldo Maestu, Managing Director of Alstom Spain. “As long-time industry and technology partners, we want to offer solutions that meet the 21st century’s mobility challenges. To do so, we offer leading technology in the sector, unique industrial capacity, a local supplier network and a consolidated value chain for developing these state-of-the-art trains for FGC. We are confident they will be the new face of sustainable mobility in Barcelona and Catalonia.”

In line with Alstom’s strategy and FGC’s commitment to promoting sustainable mobility, the new trains will be developed using eco-design criteria such as a choice of raw materials, traction systems, energy efficiency, and recycling at the end of their life. Ergonomic design, accessibility, low life-cycle costs, and fleet reliability will contribute to making these trains an attractive and sustainable option for promoting public transportation, thereby significantly reducing road congestion and CO2 emissions.

Each of the ten new trains will consist of five single-deck cars with a total capacity of 600 passengers and a maximum speed in commercial service of 120 km/h. The entire train will be low floor (except for the bogie and cab areas), with extra-wide double doors located at platform height. The cars have been designed to make the most of the interior space, ensuring greater passenger comfort and maximising train capacity. The trains have a flexible and modular architecture to adapt to different mobility needs throughout their life cycle.

For the train’s design, which was done in collaboration with the ONCE Foundation, Alstom followed universal design criteria, with the aim of offering the best travel experience for all FGC users, including those with reduced mobility. The different design proposals were also inspired, by the geography, architecture, and tradition of Catalonia. The new trains for FGC will be designed and manufactured at Alstom’s industrial centre in Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda, Barcelona.

Alstom’s Coradia series of modular trains benefit from more than 30 years of continuous development and proven technical solutions. More than 3,500 Coradia trains have been sold to date and around 2,900 are currently operating in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Canada. The platform offers a full range of emission-free solutions, including battery or hydrogen versions for non-electrified lines.