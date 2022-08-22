Alstom and DB Cargo sign a maintenance contract

Alstom have signed a contract with DB Cargo Belgium and DB Cargo Netherlands to provide full-service maintenance for a fleet of 60 locomotives.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has signed a contract with DB Cargo Belgium and DB Cargo Netherlands to provide full-service maintenance for the fleet of 60 DE-6400 locomotives operating in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Under the terms of the contract, Alstom will be responsible for delivering the preventive and corrective maintenance for a first term of three years with an option of two additional years. This agreement confirms the long-standing and trusted relationship between DB Cargo Netherlands and Alstom (and former Shunter) in Rotterdam over the last 18 years.

“We are very pleased and honoured to be awarded the extension of the maintenance partnership with DB Cargo Netherlands and DB Cargo Belgium,” Frank Strik, Managing Director of Services Benelux, said. “This new contract is a confirmation of the confidence DB Cargo has in our capacities to meet their needs by serving a high level of service in order to have a fully operational locomotives fleet.”

The DE-6400 locomotive fleet plays a key role in DB Cargo’s operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, in particular for that part of the rail network where catenary is missing, such as at shunting yards, terminals and rail connections. This contract with Alstom allows DB Cargo to continue to offer the high level of fleet reliability to its customers. The maintenance of the Belgian fleet can also be executed in Alstom’s Bruges facilities to maintain the fleet geographically close to the DB Cargo operation.

The digital services are integrated with the use of Healthhub, an innovative tool for predictive maintenance. This innovative approach of maintenance monitors the state of assets through various date capture solutions, for the more critical parts of the locomotives. This is particularly suitable for larger and dispersed fleets.

Alstom has a long-standing track record of providing maintenance services in the Benelux region, to over 200 vehicles today, including multiple fleets of locomotives as well as the tram fleet in Utrecht. Its comprehensive services portfolio also includes modernisation, parts, repairs, overhauls, and digital and support services as the remote monitoring of a growing number of customers’ fleets.