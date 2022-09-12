Moxa to unveil latest network and computing innovations at InnoTrans

Posted: 12 September 2022 | Moxa |

At InnoTrans 2022, Moxa will be showcasing its latest networking and computing innovations at the Messe Berlin Hall 4.1, Booth 550.

As an IRIS-certified leading provider of IP-based communication solutions, Moxa has announced it will be showcasing its latest networking and computing innovations at InnoTrans 2022 (Hall 4.1, Booth 550) and invites all visitors to experience the digital future of smart mobility.

Moxa is a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 30 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 71 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network that reaches customers in more than 80 countries. Moxa delivers lasting business value by empowering industry with reliable networks and sincere service for industrial communications infrastructures.

Facing climate change, the world is working towards a net-zero future. Digitalisation is the backbone of sustainable mobility. Moxa is taking a leading role to ensure that rail technologies evolve to fulfil ever changing market demands.

At InnoTrans 2022, Moxa will unveil the following innovations:

The Next-Generation TSN-Based TCMS Network

Moxa will present the achievements of its collaboration with Safe4RAIL-2 and Safe4RAIL-3 to develop a next-generation train control and monitoring system (TCMS).

5G Train-to-Ground Solutions

For faster train-to-ground communications, Moxa will demonstrate its high-throughput 5G onboard routers.

Cybersecurity Network Solutions

Securing rail networks requires robust network communications with enhanced security functions, field experience, and cooperation with global train builders. Moxa’s EN 50155 compliant secure routers, the TN-4900 Series with built-in firewall protection, segment vital and non-vital systems.

AIoT Condition Monitoring Solutions for Predictive Maintenance

The AI video analytic algorithm on the V2406C Series edge computers help train operators detect abnormal track fasteners, saving resources and costs.

Moxa’s team of rail experts is looking forward to welcoming visitors at InnoTrans 2022, Hall 4.1 – Booth 550.